Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley marries Thomas Brodie-Sangster in romantic country wedding

Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley has tied the knot with Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The couple – who announced their engagement in July 2023 – enjoyed a romantic country wedding in Hertfordshire.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Talulah and Thomas, could be seen leaving St George's Church in Anstey. With their friends and family scattering confetti, the newlyweds beamed before climbing into a carriage.

© Getty Thomas and Talulah married at St George's Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire

Talulah, 38, looked picture-perfect on her big day. Stepping out in a satin ballgown with demure spaghetti straps, the bride swept her blonde locks into a low chignon, adding a sheer veil with lace trims. Her makeup consisted of a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher and a soft pink lip.

As for Thomas, 34, the Love Actually and Dodger star opted for a colourful ensemble, pairing an ink-blue suit jacket with a floral waistcoat and striped trousers.

© Getty Talulah was previously married to Elon Musk

It's unknown if Elon Musk – whom Talulah was married to twice – was in attendance. Nonetheless, the Tesla CEO has been extremely supportive of his ex-wife and even congratulated her on her engagement last year.

Back in July 2023, Talulah posted a photo alongside Thomas on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" She penned in the caption. Promptly responding, Elon, 52, wrote "Congratulations!" alongside a heart emoji.

Elon and Talulah were married in 2010 with their nuptials taking place at Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland. By March 2012, however, Elon was seeking a divorce. A year later, in July 2013, the couple tied the knot once more after reconciling.

Talulah eventually filed for divorce in 2016, but the pair have remained on good terms, with the St. Trinian's star praising Elon as "the perfect ex-husband" in the acknowledgements for her book, The Quickening Riley.

© Getty Talulah and Elon have remained good friends

She noted: "He's a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we're good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him."

As for her love story with Thomas, Talulah and her new husband were first linked in August 2021 after joining forces to film the FX series, Pistols, in March of that year. They made their relationship red carpet official at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in 2022, and Talulah later up about their relationship in an interview with The Times.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she told the publication. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."

While Talulah confirmed their engagement with a selfie, Thomas posted a snap taken on a gondola, which showed his fiancée sporting a diamond ring.