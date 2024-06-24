Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, comes out as lesbian with heartwarming post

Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, has made a touching announcement, sharing with the world that she is a lesbian.

The 33-year-old actress, who is the daughter of the legendary Meryl Streep, 75, and her estranged husband, Don Gummer, posted heartfelt snaps with her producer partner, Anna Blundell, on Instagram.

Louisa's post, filled with love and pride, read: "Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," accompanied by heart and rainbow flag emojis.

Louisa, known for her role in the HBO period drama series The Gilded Age as Marian Brook, graduated from the Yale School of Drama with an MFA in acting.

She has clearly inherited her mother's acting prowess, and her fans and fellow actors have shown immense support for her. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose commented, "Live queen," while other fans rushed to congratulate Louisa on her announcement.

Back in 2022, Louisa was dating actor Jonathan Higginbotham, whom she met at the Yale School of Drama.

She had spoken about the dynamics of dating another actor, telling Vanity Fair, “It’s great in a way. We share this strange career together and can complain about the same things. He knows so deeply what it is that I do.”

Meryl and Don, after 45 years of marriage, announced their separation in October, revealing that they had been living separate lives for over six years. A spokesperson shared with Page Six, “While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

The couple, who married in 1978, have four children: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa.

The couple's last public appearance together was at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. Meryl and Don’s love story began when they were introduced through Meryl’s brother in 1978, leading to a romantic garden wedding at her parents' house just six months after the tragic death of Meryl’s previous partner, John Cazale.

Meryl once reflected on her loss of Cazale, telling People, “The death is still very much with me. It has forced me to confront my own mortality, and once you do that, you look at things differently.”

After Cazale's passing, Meryl received support from her brother and his friend, Don Gummer, who let her sublet his apartment. Their friendship blossomed into romance, leading to a life filled with love and children.

Meryl and Don’s family includes their four children and five grandchildren. Meryl once shared with Vogue the secret to their long-lasting marriage: “Goodwill and willingness to bend – and to shut up every once in a while.”

She also emphasized the importance of balancing work and family, stating, “I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.”

Professionally, Louisa uses the surname Jacobson, which is her middle name, to avoid confusion with another actress named Louisa Gummer. According to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rules, no member can use a professional name that closely resembles another member's name.

Louisa made her professional acting debut as Mary Dalton in Yale Repertory Theatre's production of Native Son in 2017.

She continued to shine in stage roles, including playing Juliet in The Old Globe's production of Romeo and Juliet in 2019. Her television debut came in 2022 with The Gilded Age, created and written by Julian Fellowes.

The announcement of Louisa’s relationship came during Meryl Streep’s 75th birthday weekend on June 22. One follower noted, “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic!” Louisa’s role in The Gilded Age earned her and her castmates a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2023, an award ultimately won by fellow HBO series Succession.

Louisa’s career continues to ascend as she prepares for her big-screen debut in a supporting role in Celine Song's A24 romantic comedy, Materialists, which also stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. Filming for the feature has been ongoing in New York City over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Louisa’s partner, Anna Blundell, has produced several high-fashion campaigns for brands like Tory Burch, Chloe, and most recently, Anne Hathaway for Versace.