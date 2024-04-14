Meryl Streep's daughter Mamie Gummer's rarely-seen kids make adorable red carpet debut during surprise family appearance– photos

The weekend is reserved for quality family time in Mamie Gummer and her husband's household.

The Emily Owens, M.D. actress, 40, made a rare appearance alongside her husband Mehar Sethi, 42, and their two kids Saturday in Los Angeles.

The couple certainly earned some brownie points from their kids, whose names they haven't publicly disclosed, as they got to tag along for the premiere party of beloved cartoon Bluey's latest episode "The Sign."

In photos from the event, Mamie appears donning a pale blue, silky floral dress paired with a coordinating blue trench coat, and she had her daughter hoisted on her hip, while her son stood close to her side.

Mamie is Meryl Streep's first daughter with ex-husband Don Gummer – the two recently announced they had separated some years ago after 45 years of marriage – with whom she also shares son Henry Wolfe, 43, and daughters Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32.

Mamie was the first of the Gummer-Streep children to follow in their mom's footsteps and pursue an acting career.

© Getty Mamie and her family on April 13

Her first role, of course, was in one of her mom's movies – one of her best, no less – when she was only 20 months old and had an appearance in Heartburn in 1986, based on the beloved book by the late Nora Ephron, which itself is an autobiographical novel about her marriage and divorce from legendary journalist Carl Bernstein (of Watergate fame.)

She was only credited as "Natalie Stern" in the movie, so as to keep her identity private. Similarly, her sister Grace played her mom's younger self in 1993's House of Spirits, and was credited as Jane Grey to omit her real name.

© Getty The Gummer-Streep family

Aside from her starring role on Emily Owens M.D., which ran for one season in 2012, she has also had roles in movies like The Lifeguard (2013), The Collection (2016), and The Ward (2010), among others.

Mamie has been married twice; she was first married to actor and comedian Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013. In 2019, she married Mehar, a writer and producer, and the two welcomed their son – Meryl's first grandchild – in February of 2019, followed by their daughter in 2021.

