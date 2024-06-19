Billy Ray Cyrus' heartbreaking insight into how marriage Firerose impacted his relationship with family

Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce from Firerose has come suddenly after they got married in October 2023, but now the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer is opening up about the reason for their separation.

The singer has alleged that his estranged wife, 35, tried to "isolate" him from his family by blocking his communication with at least one of his daughters.

© Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose in a selfie shared on Instagram

Billy Ray, 62, filed a complaint on June 17, as part of an amendment to his initial annulment and divorce complaint, filed originally on May 23. The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that the country musician had discovered his wife "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family since the May filing.

He "discovered that the Defendant [Firerose], unknowingly to Plaintiff [Cyrus], blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices."

© Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus shares touching throwback

While the document did not specify which daughter Firerose had allegedly isolated him from, the singer shares three daughters with his ex-wife Tish: Miley Cyrus, 31, and Noah Cyrus, 24, and his adopted daughter Brandi, 37, from Tish's previous relationship.

Billy Ray's allegations against Firerose come as fans speculated a rift between him and Miley as she notably excluded her father from her Grammy's acceptance speech, saying: "I don't think I forgot anyone", after thanking her mom and sister Brandi.

© Getty Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Miley finally addressed the so-called rift while speaking to David Letterman, explaining: "Without my dad… who I am as a person, it wouldn't exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas."

Billy Ray also seemed to dispel speculation as he shared a throwback with his daughter on June 7, and said of her: "I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible."

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

His amendment also claimed that Firerose lied about being married twice before, her last name, and was trying to use Cyrus' surname to further her own career. He then alleged that after filing for divorce, she made 37 unauthorized charges to his business credit card which totaled nearly $97,000.

Firerose's attorney hit back that his claim of the 37 unauthorized charges was "untrue", adding: "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."