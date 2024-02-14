Julia Roberts breaks cover following viral video as she kisses husband Danny Moder in new photo

Julia Roberts was feeling the love on Valentine's Day, as she celebrated her decade-spanning marriage to husband, Danny Moder.

The Pretty Woman actress took to Instagram on February 14 to share a loved-up picture of the pair kissing. "My forever Valentine," she wrote in the caption.

Julia's post followed just a week after she found herself at the focus of an empowering video, that went viral.

The footage was originally shared by Instagram account, Healthy Clean Lean Life, and featured a montage of photos of Julia, alongside a voiceover.

In this, the actress is heard talking about the negative impacts on social media, admitting that she had been "hurt" by unkind remarks about her ageing appearance.

This interview took place back in 2018 when Julia spoke to Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, and since the fan video has been made, many famous faces have re-shared it, including Jennifer Aniston and Ali Wentworth.

The footage starts with a photo of Julia sitting in the kitchen with her niece, actress Emma Roberts, which was the picture that attracted negative comments.

© Variety Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married since 2002

The mother-of-three had relayed what had happened during her Harper's Bazaar interview, telling Oprah: "Something did happen recently on my niece Emma’s Instagram that I think taught me a lot about what it’s like being a young person in today’s society.

"One weekend morning Emma slept over, and we got up and were having tea and playing cards and having this beautiful morning, and then a couple of days later she posted a picture of us. And the number of people who felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture -- that I'm not aging well, that I look like a man, why would she even post a picture like this when I look that terrible!

Julia Roberts was supported by many famous faces after she found herself at the centre of a viral video

"And I was amazed at how that made me feel. I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and still my feelings got hurt. I was sad that people couldn’t see the point of it, the sweetness of it, the absolute shining joy of that photo. I thought, 'What if I was 15?'"

She continued: "I was so happy that happened because I had this whole new glimpse into a way of living that I didn’t get at all. You have to go through things to understand them, and this was just a little paper cut of what can really go on with social media.

© Instagram Julia and Danny share three children

Luckily, Julia is confident and strong enough to deal with the unkind remarks, and has a loving family, friends and a global fan base all cheering her on.

The star has been married to Danny since 2002, and the couple share three children - twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and younger son Henry, 16.

