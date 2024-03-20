Julia Roberts is glowing in 'happy' new photo as she gushes over family

Who better than Julia Roberts, and her famous signature smile, to lead the way in celebrating the International Day of Happiness?

The Leave the World Behind actress did just that this March 20th – which was established as a day to celebrate happiness by the United Nations General Assembly back in 2012 – flashing her iconic smile in a new campaign for fine jewelry brand Chopard.

The stunning photos follow news of her very first high jewelry capsule collection with the brand, which she co-designed in collaboration with Caroline Schefeule.

In honor of the happy day, Julia took to Instagram and shared a joy-filled, black-and-white photo in which she is smiling ear-to-ear, posing in a simple black turtleneck adorned with one of her heart-shaped Chopard pieces, and her long hair is flowing in loose waves.

In another promotional clip from the campaign that Chopard shared to their own Instagram, Julia is captured looking excited on set.

Asked what's her reason to smile, she simply declared: "My family, my friends, my health."

Plus, she added: "Everyday to me is international happiness day. Global happiness day," as more clips flashed of her and her killer smile.

Julia has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder since 2002, and the pair have since had three children together.

They welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, in November of 2004, followed by youngest son Henry, 16, in 2007.

The doting mom recently celebrated both her twins' birthday and Danny's, in November and January, respectively.

© Variety Julia and Danny

Though she and Danny have always kept their three children largely out of the public eye and avoid sharing photos of them on their social media, in honor of their special day she did post an adorable throwback pic of herself holding them both as newborns, and wrote: "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

And in honor of her husband, of whom she also shies away from sharing many photos on socials, she posted a sweet selfie of the two snuggled together looking fondly at each other, and captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world."

