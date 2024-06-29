Dianne Buswell shows off never-before-seen corner of £3 million Brighton mansion

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been settling into their luxurious £3 million Brighton home since moving in October last year.

After upping sticks from Sussex, the pair have been documenting the renovations of their seaside property and on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a never-before-seen corner of their stylish home.

© Instagram The book case is so chic

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dianne revealed the stylish bookcase they have that cascades up one of their white walls. The hardwood feature is comprised of stacked rectangles that hold books, plants and a neon portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Dianne first shared a glimpse of the new feature earlier this week and followed up, writing: "Lots have you have asked me where our bookcase is from so I have linked it for you." Adding: "FYI Joe's foot is not for sale." The modern bookcase is from John Lewis and retails at £499.00.

The piece is perfectly in keeping with Dianne and Joe's chic boohoo-aesthetic theme throughout their huge abode.

The kitchen

One of the main areas the couple have been able to incorporate their avant-garde decor is in their kitchen and dining room.

Dianne and Joe have opted for a boho-chic theme throughout the house

Their wooden dining table features the chicest faux fur shaggy seat covers both on the bench side and on the chairs that sit opposite. Meanwhile, the couple have opted for hessian-style placemats on top of the table.

A similar colourway runs throughout the rest of their home, think hessian rugs and shaggy throws as well as copious amounts of indoor green plants.

The master bedroom

Dianne and Joe have moved into the master bedroom of dreams. The ginormous room currently has immaculate white walls an oversized plush grey rug and a gorgeous ensuite which is decked out in stylish, grey tiles.

© Instagram Dianne's bedroom is huge!

Joe and Dianne met whilst being partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Following their stint on the show, they announced their relationship in January 2019 and have been together ever since.