Exclusive: Dianne Buswell opens up about how she's 'changed' Joe and their future at £3.5 million home

Dianne Buswell is energy personified. Shooting to fame as the flame-haired professional from the BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne has taken the country by storm with her incredible moves.

After wrapping up the latest string of Strictly tour shows at the end of February, HELLO! sat down with the ballroom champion. During the conversation, the 34-year-old dancer opened up about her exciting new life in Brighton with her adoring boyfriend, Joe Sugg, as well as how she stays ready for Strictly later in the year and of course, health and beauty routine.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Dianne and Joe fell in love after first meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

Since upping sticks from their beautiful country house in Sussex, Dianne and Joe have been delighting their fans with updates from their sparkling new £3.5 million Brighton mansion, and it's safe to say we had so many questions.

"We're so happy," Dianne confessed about her new home. "We're just trying to make it more cosy and more homely every day." She added: "I have to tell you a little secret, Joe's actually such a good interior designer."

© Instagram The couple moved to their incredible new Brighton home last year

The ultra-luxe mansion used to belong to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk, and boasts six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open-plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden.

But that's only the beginning, what cannot go unnoticed about the lavish property is how many features are dedicated to health and wellness, as the home also features a gym, a heated pool, an ice bath, and an infrared sauna.

The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have opted for a boho-chic interior

Talking about the installation of her ice bath and sauna, Dianne confessed that one of the ways she has "changed" Joe since they got together is how she's made him more aware of how to live a healthier lifestyle.

"I think I've really changed Joe a little bit in that sense because he probably wasn't as aware of these things.

Dianne had an infared sauna installed in her new home

Talking about their ice bath she said: "He gets in there and he puts his little Beanie on and he loves it. I must admit I stay in the ice bath for longer, but it's a bit of a competition!"

Dianne confessed that her healthy instalments into her new home all stem from her wanting to stay fit and able to dance as long as she can.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe's new home also features its own gym

"I think coming from where I wasn't very well at one point, it made me realise, I want to dance forever, I want to be 80 still feel good in my body."

It isn't just her body that she has been keeping in excellent shape, as she has recently teamed up with New Nordic, a brand which Dianne cites as the reason she has gotten the glow back into her skin and hair.

"I find the New Nordic routine really simple. It's a little Hyaluronic Shot that you consume.

Dianne has teamed up with New Nordic to promote their Hyaluronic Shot

Talking about how she manages to maintain her routine whilst on tour she said: "I just have to pack one box.

"Then all I need to take with me is my three skincare bits and bobs, which is my moisturising cream, my repair cream and my eye cream."

Dianne revealed Joe has a longer skin routine than she does!

She said her skincare routine has also rubbed off on Joe, so much so that he now has an even longer skincare routine than her!

"I'd have to say Joe takes longer than me. He loves a little face mask," she added. "He's great with his skincare and I think it's really good for guys to get more into their skincare but maybe they are afraid to say it -I'm all for it!"

© Instagram Dianne pictured with her parents in their homeland, Australia

As an Australian native, Dianne frequently visits her sun-soaked home, and we can't help but wonder if she is ever tempted to move back, or anywhere else for that matter. But she confirmed she's very happy with her new life in Brighton, and it looks like that is where they will be staying.

"We really love it where we are. I think it's [their Brighton home] gonna be home for us for a very long time. You can never say never, but I'm really happy where we are at the moment."

On the subject of moving back Down Under, she added: "We probably wouldn't move back at this stage, I have to say it does get harder being away from family.

" I thought, the more time you're away, the more you get used to it but I think it actually becomes harder.

"But I do love it over here, and once my dad's feeling good, I feel like mum and Dad will be over here a lot more anyway."