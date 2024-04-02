Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share adorable photo of new family addition

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have introduced their fans to an adorable new member of the family - a puppy.

Following their idyllic Easter weekend with their family, the couple took to their respective social media accounts with the most heartwarming photos of a chocolate labrador puppy. Joe shared a sweet snap of himself cuddling the baby pooch who looked so content in his arms.

Joe couldn't have looked happier with the little labrador

Alongside the image, he penned: "A new family arrival". Meanwhile, Dianne shared a photo of the pup playing with a green ball. The puppy doesn't belong to the couple but to Joe's mum, Tracey.

Tracey shared a sweet selection of photos whilst driving home with her new pup on Saturday. "Welcome to our home 'Chudley' #hokulanilabradours #wylanbriar," she wrote.

Dianne shared a sweet snap of the puppy playing

Joe's famous sister and fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg also shared an adorable update with the dog after meeting him at their family Easter weekend celebrations.

She penned: "...She's got a puppy! Little Chudley joined the family and he is adorable. That puppy smell [heart eyes emoji]," alongside a photo of herself lying on the floor in a vibrant yellow jumper snuggling up to her four-legged family member.

Zoe Sugg also shared an adorable photo with the new arrival

Both Joe and Dianne's comments section were filled with comments from fans asking whether Chudley was theirs, but one fan recalled: "No way I was literally watching your vlog about how you’ll never get a dog and I see this, is it actually yours or doggy sitting?"

On his YouTube channel, Joe previously posted a video revealing the reason he could never have a dog of his own is because he cannot handle dog poo.

In the video, Joe could be seen heading out for a walk with Zoe and after stepping in some miscellaneous animal poo, he began to dry heave and said: "This is why I could never have a dog."

Despite Joe's aversions, he and Dianne certainly have space for a dog of their own in their incredible £3.5 million Brighton mansion.

The couple moved in last year and it's safe to say it is the home of dreams. The five-bedroom property is a boho dream and formerly belonged to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk.

The home is 7,741 square feet and, as well as the five bedrooms, has six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool, gym and even a sauna! When can we move in?