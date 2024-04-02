Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share adorable photo of new family addition

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have introduced their fans to an adorable new member of the family - a puppy.
Following their idyllic Easter weekend with their family, the couple took to their respective social media accounts with the most heartwarming photos of a chocolate labrador puppy. Joe shared a sweet snap of himself cuddling the baby pooch who looked so content in his arms.
Alongside the image, he penned: "A new family arrival". Meanwhile, Dianne shared a photo of the pup playing with a green ball. The puppy doesn't belong to the couple but to Joe's mum, Tracey.
Tracey shared a sweet selection of photos whilst driving home with her new pup on Saturday. "Welcome to our home 'Chudley' #hokulanilabradours #wylanbriar," she wrote.
Joe's famous sister and fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg also shared an adorable update with the dog after meeting him at their family Easter weekend celebrations.
She penned: "...She's got a puppy! Little Chudley joined the family and he is adorable. That puppy smell [heart eyes emoji]," alongside a photo of herself lying on the floor in a vibrant yellow jumper snuggling up to her four-legged family member.
Both Joe and Dianne's comments section were filled with comments from fans asking whether Chudley was theirs, but one fan recalled: "No way I was literally watching your vlog about how you’ll never get a dog and I see this, is it actually yours or doggy sitting?"
On his YouTube channel, Joe previously posted a video revealing the reason he could never have a dog of his own is because he cannot handle dog poo.
In the video, Joe could be seen heading out for a walk with Zoe and after stepping in some miscellaneous animal poo, he began to dry heave and said: "This is why I could never have a dog."
Despite Joe's aversions, he and Dianne certainly have space for a dog of their own in their incredible £3.5 million Brighton mansion.
The couple moved in last year and it's safe to say it is the home of dreams. The five-bedroom property is a boho dream and formerly belonged to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk.
The home is 7,741 square feet and, as well as the five bedrooms, has six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool, gym and even a sauna! When can we move in?