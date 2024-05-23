Dianne Buswell celebrates family baby news with adorable newborn photos

Dianne Buswell celebrated some very exciting family news this week as she revealed her brother Andrew had welcomed his second baby.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 35, delighted fans by resharing Andrew and his wife Mel's baby announcement, which included a series of photos of his newborn baby boy wrapped in a bunny blanket and rocking a bee babygrow as his older sister showered him with affection.

Dianne wrote: "Our new baby nephew Roman Guiseppe," alongside a heart emoji, before resharing the photo of her niece Zofia gazing down at her sibling and writing: "She loves her baby brother."

Andrew's post reiterated that they are already a very happy family of four. "Introducing Baby Buzz #2 to the world: Roman Giuseppe Buswell joined our gang on 22nd May 2024 at 8.52 pm, weighing in at 3.9 kg and 55cm.

"Both Mum and Bub are well and Zofia is the proudest big sister of her little brother."

Dianne becoming an auntie

© Instagram Dianne has a niece called Zofina

This comes three years after Dianne excitedly revealed she had become an auntie for the first time. Sharing Andrew's post announcing Zofia's birth on 20 August 2021, she wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already. Congrats mum and dad."

The 34-year-old professional dancer also shared some beautiful photos of her parents cuddling the new family member, before apologising for the "baby spam".

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Dianne and Joe fell in love after being paired on Strictly in 2018

Dianne lives in the UK with her partner Joe Sugg while her family live in Australia, so it's likely that she will want to organise another trip to meet the new member of the family soon.

The couple are also auntie and uncle to Joe's sister, YouTube star Zöe Sugg's two kids with Alfie Deyes. They welcomed Ottilie in August 2021 followed by Novie in December 2023.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals how many kids she wants

Dianne and Joe met on Strictly in 2018 and now live near Brighton in a home worth £3.5 million. Fans have often asked about the couple's future marriage and baby plans, and Dianne responded in 2023: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

She added during an interview with Closer: "I think definitely for sure at one point we'll have children. It's something we'd both love, but we don't know when just yet. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that's so cool!"

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about emotional and 'crazy' first year with baby son with Erin Darke