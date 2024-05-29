Dianne Buswell stuns in string bikini while posing in rarely-seen corner of £3.5m home

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell resembled a brazen beach babe over the Bank Holiday weekend as she rocked a vibrant animal print bikini.

Sharing a glimpse inside her jam-packed weekend, the Australian professional dancer uploaded a string of photos including a snapshot of herself posing at home in a vivid mint green string bikini emblazoned with black leopard spots.

© Instagram The professional dancer posed in her lavish Brighton home

While Dianne regularly shares images of her boho home, she rarely uploads snippets of this particular corner which features an incredible infrared sauna room for at-home treatments.

The flame-haired star, 35, kept her accessories to a minimum, and styled her tumbling red locks into a half-up, half-down hairdo.

© Instagram Dianne had an infared sauna installed in her new home

Amongst the images, Dianne also included a handful of pictures from her trip to Bournemouth where she stayed at the Miami-influenced hotel, The Nici, along with her fellow Strictly co-star Nancy Xu.

For the beach getaway, Dianne debuted a second animal print bikini in tan which she paired with a collared shirt dress in shades of rust, sage, cream and chocolate. She styled her locks in a centre part and finished off her get-up with a chunky gold necklace.

Elsewhere the Aussie TV star uploaded a snapshot of her YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg inspecting a flourishing fruit tree on their lavish Brighton property. The couple, who crossed paths on the hit BBC dance show, moved into their sprawling mansion last year.

© Instagram Dianne soaked up the sun's rays in a bold shirt dress and string bikini

Their new home, which reportedly set them back a whopping £3.5 million and was previously owned by footballer Lewis Dunk, boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

Joe, 32, first shared the news that the couple had relocated from their former country home back in October last year, telling his followers: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

© Instagram The smitten couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

He continued: "We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two-and-a-bit years!' Very true."

Speaking fondly of their former home, Joe added: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

Joe and Dianne's love story

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne have been going from strength to strength ever since they first crossed paths in 2018. They purchased their first home together - a picturesque country retreat in Sussex - back in 2021, and have taken their relationship to the next level with their most recent house purchase.

While the duo haven't said much about their future family plans, it seems they haven't ruled out the possibility of one day expanding their brood. During an Instagram Q&A in 2023, Dianne discussed the topic of having children, and told her followers: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

Meanwhile, during an interview with HELLO! in 2022, the dancer divulged: "I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids."