Strictly's Dianne Buswell details major difference with boyfriend Joe Sugg in latest video - and fans are divided

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg have been together since they were partnered on the 2018 series of Strictly, but that doesn't mean they don't have their differences.

As the redheaded Australian demonstrated on Wednesday, they have very varied approaches to their morning routines, which you can see in the video below…

She captioned the short clip: "Me waking up vs Joe… What are you a Joe or a Dianne? Please tell me [you're] more of a Dianne! even if it’s just to make me feel better [praying emoji], please and thank you…"

After Dianne posed her question, her fans couldn't agree, with one writing: "I am a Dianne! And at 3am every day," while another commented: "I'm defo not as energetic as you [crying laughing emojis], love the effort you put into this!!"

A third commenter, on the other hand, chimed in: "This is so funny, I'm not really either of you I am just in a mood where anything will annoy me and make me angry [in the morning]."

Dianne has been very busy recently with the Strictly live tour, which came hot on the heels of the finale of the BBC dance show, where she was partnered with Bobby Brazier – her second time in the final after the year she danced with Joe.

Despite her busy schedule, she took time out to relax with her boyfriend earlier in the year, and the pair even journeyed to her native Australia together to soak up some sun. In a sweet behind-the-scenes photo, she shared a couple moment which saw the flame-haired dancer lying on the sandy shore alongside her boyfriend of six years.

The duo looked totally smitten, with YouTuber Joe, 32, reaching down to plant a kiss on Dianne's head. For the romantic beach trip, Dianne, 34, dressed down in a coral top, large round sunglasses and gold drop earrings.

Joe, meanwhile, looked beach-ready wearing a pair of clear sunnies and a silver chain pendant. Elsewhere, Dianne uploaded several family pictures featuring her adorable niece Zofia and a breathtaking video of her loved ones basking in a golden sunset.

"Losing our tans by the day [teary emoji] can't believe it's already been a week of being home [heart emoji] also my camera roll is mostly Joe and Zofia just being best buddies and it's ever so cute" Dianne gushed in her caption.

Awestruck fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with a handful of followers racing to heap praise on the pair's relationship.

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne took their relationship to the next level in the summer of 2023 when they exchanged their countryside bolthole for a gorgeous mansion in Sussex.

While the couple adored their former country home, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."