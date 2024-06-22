Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas reaches out to fans with personal message after sad news of friend's death
Michael Douglas reaches out to fans with personal message after sad news of friend's death

Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband shared a video for his fans

Michael Douglas © Arnold Jerocki
Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Michael Douglas never forgets about his fans – even when he's dealing with the death of a friend. 

The 79-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, just one day after remembering veteran actor Donald Sutherland – whose death was announced on June 20 – to share a heartfelt video with his followers, which you can watch below. 

WATCH: Michael Douglas delights fans with personal video

Talking into the camera from a tropical location, Michael looked sunkissed and refreshed as he spoke with the sun setting behind him. 

Echoing what he said in the video, Michael captioned the clip: "Well we've got another TGIF! It's that time of the week. Hope all is good for everyone and you have a lovely lovely weekend!"

He added: "Sometimes it’s too hot some places, otherwise have a great great time! Lots of Love, MD." 

Michael's fans were touched by his thoughtful post, with one responding: "Love love love [you] Mike Douglas. And I love that you always talk to us. We love u a and your Wife and kids. happy TGIF. You have a lovely weekend too." 

Michael Douglas smiles as he attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Michael's fans were touched by his personal message

Another said: "The same to you and your loved ones dear Michael. Thank you so much for taking your time for us, doing messages like this. You're so wonderful to us." 

On Thursday, Michael paid tribute to Donald following the news of his death, writing alongside a throwback photo of them: "What a lovely, talented, and curious man. RIP Donald Sutherland." 

Donald – who starred in films including Ordinary People, Klute, and The Hunger Games – was 88 years old when he passed away after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. 

Talent and sports agency CAA confirmed his passing, and his son Kiefer Sutherland took to social media soon after to break the news. 

The 24 star, 57, shared a photo of himself with his late dad, writing: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film." 

Actor Donald Sutherland attends the world premiere of the film 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' at CineStar on November 4, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.© Getty Images
Donald died aged 88 on June 20

He added: "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived." 

Michael wasn't the only famous face to pay tribute to Donald; Rob Lowe – who starred with him in the miniseries Salem's Lot – shared his condolences on X. 

"Today we lost one of our greatest actors, Donald Sutherland," he began. "It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability." 

Actor Donald Sutherland arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Donald died after battling a long illness

Rob added: "If you want a master class in acting, watch him in "Ordinary People". My condolences to Kiefer." 

Helen Mirren told The Hollywood Reporter: "Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. 

Actor Donald Sutherland stands outdoors with his hands in his pockets, New York City, 1960.© Getty Images
Donald had a six-decade career

"He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became." 

She added: "He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world."

