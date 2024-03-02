Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals adorable fact about her children with Michael Douglas
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

2 minutes ago
Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Catherine Zeta-Jones is proud of her Welsh nationality, and as she took to celebrate St David's Day, she showed fans how over the years her children have connected with their Welsh heritage.

The Chicago star, 54, shared an unseen throwback picture of Carys and Dylan as little children, celebrating St David's Day in Bermuda. Dylan donned a red rugby-style shirt with the words "Wales Cymru" and a daffodil on the other side. Meanwhile, Carys, at this time a baby, wore a traditional Welsh costume of a red dress with white lace and a black hat.

She wrote: "Every year my children had to wear their Welsh Wear!", dating the post: "March 1st St David's Day in Bermuda".

Nowadays Dylan and Carys are all grown up, so Catherine can no longer dress them up in 'Welsh Wear', but this hasn't stopped her from dressing her dog Taylor up. She dressed the Maltipoo in a green collar with a Welsh red dragon on it.

She captioned the photo: "Welsh and proud!!"

While Dylan and Carys may have outgrown dressing up, they remain close to their parents Catherine and Michael, and traveled as a family to India over the Christmas period.

Dylan, 23, graduated from Brown University in 2022 and is reportedly taking some time out to travel before settling down. Meanwhile Carys, 20, has followed in her brother's footsteps by attending Brown, studying International Relations and Film Studies at college. 

The duo have developed a charitable streak, as Dylan raised awareness for dyslexia, even discussing his struggles publicly aged 15 at an event in New York City. Carys, along with her studies, works to raise awareness for climate change's impact on food systems, particularly reducing the university's carbon emissions from food.

Catherine has expressed how "blessed" she is to have a "very close relationship" with her son and daughter.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she revealed. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

