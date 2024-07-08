Knox Jolie Pitt, 15, is the spitting image of his father Brad in unearthed photos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are known for their iconic careers and their beautiful family.

Among their six children, the fraternal twins, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, are not only inheriting their parents' acting prowess but also their striking looks.

In particular, Knox bears a remarkable resemblance to his famous father, often leaving fans doing a double take.

Born Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt in 2008, the young boy's name pays homage to Brad’s grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse, while Léon is a nod to Angelina’s great-great-grandfather. From a young age, Knox has been the spitting image of Brad, showcasing features that are unmistakably inherited from his dad.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

The power couple, affectionately dubbed "Brangelina," met in 2004 on the set of their blockbuster hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

After years of speculation and anticipation, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2014. However, their union came to an end in 2016, leading to a prolonged custody battle that concluded in March 2024. Angelina was granted full custody, with Brad receiving visitation rights.

Brad with Knox at the Grand Prix

In a heartwarming throwback to August 30, 2015, E! News shared an adorable photo of Brad and a then 7-year-old Knox at the British Grand Prix.

The image, posted on social media, prompted fans to debate who Knox resembled more, with many agreeing that he was a "perfect mix" of both parents. This wasn't an isolated incident; Knox has continually mirrored Brad's looks over the years.

© James Devaney Brad Pitt at Lee's Art Shop with Knox Jolie-Pitt on December 4, 2010 in New York City.

One memorable moment was in December 2010, when the Jolie-Pitts were seen entering Lee's Art Shop in New York City. Brad, sporting his signature cap, walked alongside a young Knox, who donned a winter hat reminiscent of a Scally cap. The black hats and their strikingly similar expressions made it clear that Knox was Brad's mini-me.

Fast forward to September 14, 2017, Knox, then 9, attended the New York Premiere of Angelina’s directorial project, First They Killed My Father, at the DGA Theater. Dressed to the nines in a black blazer and pants, with a white shirt and a flower lapel pin, Knox’s half-smirk was undeniably inherited from Brad.

© Dia Dipasupil Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere

Brad himself showcased a similar expression at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 30, 2019.

Dressed in a sharp navy suit and matching shirt, Brad’s unbuttoned collar mirrored his son’s relaxed style. Their shared smirk and piercing eyes left no doubt about their familial bond.

© Getty Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are seen on July 30, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan

In July 2024, Knox and Angelina were seen leaving a grocery store, with Knox carrying the shopping bags. The young man, towering over his glamorous mother, was dressed casually in a grey T-shirt, shorts, and Nike high tops.

On the same day, Brad was photographed at the British Grand Prix with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The father-son duo’s striking resemblance was once again evident, even as they went about their separate activities.