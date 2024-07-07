Brad Pitt makes rare joint outing with girlfriend Ines de Ramon as couple hold hands at Grand Prix

Plenty of stars have gathered at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK for the British Grand Prix including Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt who made a rare public outing alongside his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

The couple, who are thought to have been linked since 2022 but generally keep a low profile, were photographed holding hands while walking the forecourt at the sporting event.

Brad, 60, looked effortlessly cool in a hounds-tooth print bucket hat while wearing a crisp white T-shirt, light chinos and a yellow jacket over the top. The A-lister polished off the look with some aviator shades.

The actor's girlfriend meanwhile looked chic in a powder blue long-sleeved dress and chunky heeled boots.

The 34-year-old carried a small Birkin bag and also accessorized with large shades. The jewelry executive also, fittingly, wore an eye-catching sparkly necklace.

The Bullet Train star's appearance at the British Grand Prix is appropriate given Brad has been busy filming scenes for his upcoming Formula One-themed movie. The film, titled F1, is being co-produced by British racing champion Lewis Hamilton and Top Gun producer, Jerry Bruckheimer.

It'll also be directed by Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski. Appearing alongside Brad in the cast are Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem.

The day before Brad was also seen making an appearance at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix festival. Ines wasn't by her boyfriend's side at the time, instead choosing Sunday to make their joint outing.

Meanwhile, Brad and Ines tend to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, however, it was reported earlier this year by PEOPLE that the couple are living together and "happier than ever".

What's more, Brad celebrated his milestone 60th birthday in December 2023 with Ines by his side.

Although they are rarely seen in public together, they did make a notable appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The couple were pictured looking extremely close as Brad whispered in his girlfriend's ear in exclusive photos featured in HELLO!.

The pair were watching the event's festivities and Brad even had the honor of presenting his good friend Bradley Cooper with the prestigious Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Brad and Ines' relationship blossomed following the actor's high-profile split and divorce battle with his fellow Hollywood A-lister ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The former couple's difficulties surrounding custody agreements within the divorce have made headlines in recent weeks, most recently after Vivienne and Shiloh filed legal papers to remove Pitt from their surname.

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, citing allegations of assault during a private jet flight from France to Los Angeles.

Brad has consistently denied these allegations, and following an FBI investigation, no charges were filed.