Lenny Henry and partner Lisa Makin join Kaya Scodelario and Jodie Turner-Smith on Day 8 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon has reached its halfway point, drawing some of the world's most prominent stars to its iconic courts. In the past week, SW19 has played host to celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Dustin Hoffman, and Hannah Waddingham, all enjoying the thrilling matches among the spectators.

On Monday, Sir Lenny Henry and his partner Lisa Makin braved the wet British summer to attend Wimbledon as they prepared to watch Novak Djokovic take on Holger Rune for a place in the quarter-finals. They were also joined the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Ncuti Gatwa and Jodie Turner-Smith

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, 37, is hoping for an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam overall.

Let's take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities gracing Wimbledon with their presence today.

1/ 8 © Getty Kaya Scodelario The Gentleman Kaya Scodelario actress looked stylish in a white co-ord, which she teamed with chic strappy heels and a small dark blue leather tote with gold buckle detailing.

2/ 8 © Getty Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa looked dashing in a luxury navy pinstripe suit as he was seen inside the grounds.



3/ 8 © Getty Nathalie Emmanuel The Game of Thrones beauty looked effortlessly cool in an off-white suit and blue shirt.



4/ 8 © Getty Jodie Turner-Smith British stunner Jodie Turner-Smith stood out from the crown in her silk-printed ensemble, consisting of a wrapped bandeau and loose jodhpurs.



5/ 8 © Getty Yasmin Finney Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney brightened up the day with her all-yellow outfit, consisting of a trench coat, socks and trainers.

6/ 8 © Getty Ikram Abdi Omar Model Ikram Abdi Omar was the epitome of summer chic in her pinstripe co-ord and tailored navy blazer.



7/ 8 © Getty Sir Lenny Henry Sir Lenny Henry enjoyed the day with his partner Lisa Makin, and were very much coordinated with their outfits.

