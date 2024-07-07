Sophie Winkleman and Salma Hayek lead celebrity arrivals on Day 7 of Wimbledon

Whilst we're already halfway through the Wimbledon Championships, the great and good of the showbiz world are continuing to serve up huge sartorial wins.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham was a vision in lilac on day three, whilst smitten couple Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty looked oh-so chic as they braved the rain on Saturday.

Day 7 of the tournament was no exception with a flurry of stars stepping out in SW19 looking nothing short of fabulous in their perfectly-polished get-ups.

As the pressure continues to mount for British hopeful Emma Raducanu - who is set to play on Centre Court later this afternoon - join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the stylish luminaries making their way into the prestigious Wimbledon grounds.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu

From Sophie Winkleman to Mary Berry, keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day seven of Wimbledon…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor were all smiles as they posed for photographs ahead of the sporting action. For their Wimbledon outing, Sophie nailed the 'tenniscore' trend in a billowing white midi dress complete with puff sleeves. Meanwhile, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick, looked dapper in a tailored blue suit and a candy pink striped tie.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Actress Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault also donned their glad rags for the tennis tournament. Dressed to impress, the Frida star wowed in dark leg-lengthening trousers and a boxy blazer. She teamed her tailored separates with a striped T-shirt, a cream leather handbag, and a pair of sporty black sunglasses. François-Henri, meanwhile, looked debonair wearing a caramel suit and a blue tie.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Mary Berry Dame Mary Berry was the epitome of sunshine as she joined stars on Day 7. The queen of baking looked her usual polished self in a kaleidoscopic belted dress in shades of pastel pink, lemon yellow, lime green and baby blue.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Gabby Logan TV host Gabby Logan was joined by her husband, Kenny. The pair appeared in high spirits, with Gabby donning a long-sleeved dress pepppered with purple flowers.