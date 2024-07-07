Sophie Winkleman and Salma Hayek lead celebrity arrivals on Day 7 of Wimbledon

Day 7 of the tournament was no exception with a flurry of stars stepping out in SW19 looking nothing short of fabulous in their perfectly-polished get-ups.
As the pressure continues to mount for British hopeful Emma Raducanu - who is set to play on Centre Court later this afternoon - join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the stylish luminaries making their way into the prestigious Wimbledon grounds.
From Sophie Winkleman to Mary Berry, keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day seven of Wimbledon…
1/5
Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor
Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor were all smiles as they posed for photographs ahead of the sporting action. For their Wimbledon outing, Sophie nailed the 'tenniscore' trend in a billowing white midi dress complete with puff sleeves.
Meanwhile, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick, looked dapper in a tailored blue suit and a candy pink striped tie.
2/5
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Actress Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault also donned their glad rags for the tennis tournament. Dressed to impress, the Frida star wowed in dark leg-lengthening trousers and a boxy blazer.
She teamed her tailored separates with a striped T-shirt, a cream leather handbag, and a pair of sporty black sunglasses.
François-Henri, meanwhile, looked debonair wearing a caramel suit and a blue tie.
3/5
Mary Berry
Dame Mary Berry was the epitome of sunshine as she joined stars on Day 7. The queen of baking looked her usual polished self in a kaleidoscopic belted dress in shades of pastel pink, lemon yellow, lime green and baby blue.
4/5
Gabby Logan
TV host Gabby Logan was joined by her husband, Kenny. The pair appeared in high spirits, with Gabby donning a long-sleeved dress pepppered with purple flowers.
5/5
Sophie Skelton
Outlander actress Sophie was a vision in caramel as she hot-footed it to SW19. Embracing the British weather, the star wore a pair of high-waisted trousers, a knitted waistcoat and a matching blazer.