Salma Hayek brings Hollywood glamour to Wimbledon in the chicest co-ord

Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamour to Wimbledon on Sunday. Pictured on day seven, the award-winning actress was joined by her husband, Kering CEO and billionaire François-Henri Pinault, at the annual tennis tournament.

As she headed to the Royal Box, Salma, 57, turned heads in a navy co-ord. Sporting a statement bouclé blazer and tailored trousers, the A-lister completed her look with a striped Gucci tee, cream handbag and tinted sunglasses.

© Getty Salma Hayek stepped out in a navy co-ord and a Gucci T-shirt

Glowing as she sat courtside, Salma rocked a sleek blow-dry that framed her face. As for her makeup, the mum-of-one combined a brown smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a bright pink lip.

Spotted chatting and laughing with his wife throughout the match, François-Henri looked just as stylish as Salma in a beige suit and a sky-blue shirt.

© Getty Salma's husband François-Henri Pinault looked dapper in a beige suit

Salma and François-Henri – who married in 2009 – were sat close to a hoard of other celebrities for day seven. Presenter Gabby Logan, Bake Off star Mary Berry and author Richard Osman were also present in the Royal Box.

Salma's social calendar has been packed to the brim in recent weeks, with the star debuting a slew of killer outfits in London. Pictured on 26 June, the mum-of-one looked seriously chic as she headed to a private dinner hosted by Gucci at Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair.

© Getty The actress debuted a gorgeous green look in June

Opting for a monochrome look, Salma debuted a khaki green co-ord that consisted of a suede midi skirt and a cropped jacket. Elevating her ensemble with an olive-coloured crochet top, the 57-year-old carried a dainty white handbag.

Just nine days before, Salma was last seen at Claridges Hotel, where she joined Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Princess Eugenie of York at a dinner in celebration of the FTA Prize 2023 winners.

© Getty Images Salma rocked an all-burgundy ensemble at Claridges Hotel

On this occasion, Salma looked beautiful in burgundy, styling a snakeskin blazer with a bodycon midi dress and platform heels. Sweeping her dark brunette locks into a beehive-inspired updo, Salma created a dramatic makeup look, emphasising her eyes with a dark smokey shadow and a sultry nude lip.

Asked about her sense of style in 2015, Salma previously told Glamour: "I think the fun thing about fashion is that it's a place where you can exercise your own creativity and you can make a reinvention of yourself every day.

© Getty Salma loves to be creative with her fashion choices

"I think the bad part of fashion is when instead of being an exploration of your own identity, you try to copy everyone else then it's not healthy. It's not satisfying."

Salma's husband may be the CEO of the Kering conglomerate but in a 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia, she admitted that she'd never been involved in the fashion world.

© Getty Salma and François married in 2009

"Some of my friends joke and ask, 'How did you land this guy?'" she explained. "It did change my relationship with fashion because it gave me an insider's view on a lot of the interesting parts of fashion, and understanding that this industry is a true form of art. It's not just about going shopping, which I'm not a big fan of. I have a different appreciation for it, so now I enjoy it more."