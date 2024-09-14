Wimbledon champion Boris Becker looks loved-up ahead of Italian nuptials with fiancée Lilian de Carvalho

Boris Becker looked smitten with his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro ahead of tying the knot in a lavish ceremony this weekend.

The Wimbledon champion, 56, will tie the knot with his 33-year-old partner as the couple enjoy a three-day wedding party in an Italian resort.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID The couple began dating in 2022

The pair were pictured looking loved-up as they kicked off the celebrations. Political risk manager Lilian looked stunning in a strapless white polka dot dress with a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt, paired with matching cap-toe heels. The bride-to-be accessorised with a red handbag and statement earrings, while her hair was styled in voluminous curls.

Boris also looked smart for the occasion, wearing a blue suit with a matching waistcoat and a white shirt, completing the look with a pair of white trainers.

The wedding will be the third time that Boris has married. The German tennis pro tied the knot with his first wife Barbara Feltus in 1993, before divorcing in 2001. He then went on to marry his second wife Lily Becker in 2009, before parting ways after 13 years together.

The star welcomed his first child, a son named Noah Gabriel, in 1994 with his wife, Barbara, and their second child Elias Balthasar, arrived five years later in 1999.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID The couple kicked off the celebrations on a luxurious boat

In his second autobiography, Life Is Not A Game, Boris opened up about his fling with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova, which resulted in the birth of his third child, a daughter named Anna, in 2000.

Boris welcomed his fourth child in 2010, a son named Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis Becker, with his second wife Lilly.

Earlier this year, the sporting legend was the subject of a two-part documentary on ITV1, Boris Becker: The Rise & Fall. The show detailed the inside story of how the star ended up with a two-and-a-half-year sentence in Wandsworth Jail for fraud charges, for which he served eight months.