Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce exciting family news

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have revealed exciting news: a brand new TLC reality show that will offer a glimpse into their vibrant family life.

The 66-year-old actor, known for his roles in Beetlejuice and Glengarry Glen Ross, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram alongside his seven children to make the announcement.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy,” Alec said in the video. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Titled The Baldwins, the show is set to premiere next year on TLC, the network known for its popular series like 90 Day Fiancé, Dr. Pimple Popper, and MILF Manor.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” reads a statement from TLC.

“In this follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter, and drama.”

© Getty Images Alec Baldwin (L), wife Hilaria Baldwin (R) and their children

The couple, who met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012, have since welcomed seven children, with their youngest born in 2023.

This announcement comes at a challenging time for Alec, who is awaiting a July trial for involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

© Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at home with their seven children

Hutchins was accidentally shot on the set of the western Rust. Alec faces up to 18 months in prison and has denied any wrongdoing. Production on Rust resumed in 2023, with its release expected this year.

In November 2023, in was reported that Alec and Hilaria were pitching a show that would provide “an authentic portrayal of who they are as a family.”

Hilaria and Alec looked blissful alongside children in their master bedroom

“Everything’s about my family,” Alec shared. “I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can’t go anywhere for any length of time.”

Alec’s family life has often been in the public eye. In 2007, a voicemail he left for his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, gained media attention. In the message, he called her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.” He later apologized, explaining that he had been “driven to the edge by parental alienation.”

Baldwin children enjoy time together at home

Hilaria, too, has faced her share of controversy. In 2020, she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage after clips of her speaking with an accent went viral.

The Boston-born 40-year-old, whose birth name is Hillary, later claimed that people had been “misrepresenting” her.

As the Baldwins prepare to open their doors to viewers, they promise a series filled with the genuine highs and lows of their bustling family life. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see the dynamic household in action, capturing the essence of their day-to-day experiences.