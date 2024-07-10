Bon Jon Jovi's heartbreak as his mother Carol dies aged 83

The Bon Jovi family is in mourning as they bid farewell to their matriarch, Carol A. Bongiovi, who passed away on Tuesday, July 9, just three days shy of her 84th birthday.

Carol's death occurred at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was 83 years old.

In a heartfelt statement to People, Jon Bon Jovi, 62, shared: "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with. Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed."

Carol's life was marked by her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to her family. Originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, she made a name for herself as a Playboy Bunny before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she served her country honorably. It was during her time in the Marines that she met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr.

Recommended video You may also like Jon Bon Jovi celebrates in rare personal video

The couple eventually moved to Sayreville, New Jersey, where they raised their family. They later settled in Holmdel, New Jersey, where Carol resided until her passing.

Jon Bon Jovi has often credited his parents for their unwavering support and encouragement.

© Getty Jon with his mom Carol

In a 2020 interview with The Big Issue, he expressed his gratitude for their belief in him. "Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it," he said.

"As I got older, I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yeah, of course, you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.’ And there I went.”

© Getty Jon's mother died just 3 days before her birthday

Reflecting on his early career, Jon recounted how his parents allowed him to pursue his musical dreams while still in high school.

"They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible. Because I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o’clock. They just said, show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream," he shared.

Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi are mourning the loss of Carol

Carol's impact extended beyond her family. She was the founder of the Bon Jovi fan club, creating a community for fans of her son's eponymous band. Her entrepreneurial ventures and dedication to her family left a lasting legacy.

Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Bongiovi, Sr., and their three sons and daughters-in-law: Jon and Dorothea Bongiovi, Anthony and Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Matthew and Desiree Bongiovi. She also leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren.

The family has decided to keep all funeral services private. The Holmdel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.