Janet Jackson breaks silence on brother Tito Jackson's death a month later

Janet Jackson, the youngest of the illustrious Jackson siblings, is finally breaking her silence on the tragic loss of her older brother Tito Jackson.

Tito passed away suddenly on September 15 in New Mexico after suffering from a medical emergency while at a mall in Gallup, dying from an apparent heart attack per a statement from a family representative.

Janet, 58, has remained off social media and silent since his passing, taking the time to be with family and canceling her appearance at the DStv Delicious Festival last month.

The singer finally took to social media on Tuesday, October 15, marking one month since her brother's passing and also what would've been his 71st birthday, and shared a childhood throwback of the two together.

"May you rest in eternal peace," she simply wrote alongside the photo with a slew of praying hand emojis and a heart emoji. "I miss you so much!"

Days before the festival in South Africa, which Janet was slated to headline, her team shared a statement announcing that she would be unable to perform after warning fans prior that her involvement was up in the air due to the family tragedy.

Her representatives shared: "Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with her family."

"Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time."

Tito's three sons, TJ, Taryll and Taj, shared a joint statement announcing the passing of their father on social media, including photos of his years with the Jackson 5 and as a dad. He shared his three sons with late ex-wife Delores "Dee Dee" Martes.

Their announcement read: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us."

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.'"

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops." It was signed: "Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."

The three also shared a tribute earlier today on his birthday, penning: "Today, on what would have been Tito's 71st birthday, we celebrate his incredible life and legacy, but most of all his beautiful spirit."

"His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music, kindness, and love will forever live on in our hearts. Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many."