Ollie Watkins and girlfriend Ellie Alderson look besotted in new photos after huge England win

It was a night to remember for forward Ollie Watkins who scored a last-minute strike in the Euro semi-final, taking England through to the final on Sunday.

Post-win, the Aston Villa star celebrated with his girlfriend Ellie Alderson, with the pair posing for a sweet snapshot in the stands.

WATCH: England WAGs - The Love Lives Of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane & More

In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, Ollie, 28, could be seen beaming from ear to ear as Ellie sweetly cosied up to her beau and lovingly clasped his hand.

Ever the supportive girlfriend, the brunette beauty rocked an England football jersey emblazoned with Ollie's number. She wore her flowing locks in tumbling waves and accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

© Instagram Ollie and Ellie were all smiles as they celebrated after England's win

Bursting with pride, Ellie captioned her post: "You got your moment and you took it!!!!! I am soooo proud of you."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Cutest couple", wrote one, while a second noted: "Can't imagine how proud you are", and a third chimed in: "So happy for you both!!"

© Getty Images The duo have been together since 2018

In photos captured after England's huge win, the smitten couple could be seen sharing a tender kiss. Congratulating her beau, Ellie was photographed leaning in for a kiss with her hand placed on Ollie's shoulder.

© Getty Images Ellie congratulated her beau with a tender kiss

Ollie and Ellie have been together since 2018. The couple, who live in Birmingham, share two children: a daughter called Amara and a son called Marley.

Ellie, who has a diploma in interior design, announced her second pregnancy in November last year. Sharing the news with her followers, she shared the sweetest video announcement highlighting her blossoming baby bump.

Following the arrival of their little one, the 28-year-old later announced the arrival of Marley with an adorable black-and-white photo which she captioned "Our sweet boy, Marley Watkins."

When are England playing next?

The England squad will take on Spain in the final on Sunday. The game will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with kick-off commencing at 8pm BST.

England last made it through to the Euro final back in 2020 when they lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

© Getty Images Ollie celebrating after scoring England's second goal

In a press conference, the team's manager Gareth Southgate said that England reaching the final was his team's "best" achievement.

"I think it has to be the best," Gareth said. "It's another landmark. The way that we played as well, we played so well throughout the game. It was a complicated game, they kept changing, we had to change how we played [to keep up with them] – defensively especially.

"But I think we caused them problems all night… The players made so many good decisions on the pitch… The end is so special for the squad."