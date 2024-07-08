Bukayo Saka embraces rarely-seen girlfriend Tolami Benson following incredible England win

It was a night to remember for the England football squad on Saturday as they sailed through to the 2024 Euro semi-finals after beating Switzerland.

Despite the nail-biting penalty shootout, Gareth Southgate's team emerged victorious, scoring all five of their penalties.

© Getty Images The England team celebrating after winning the penalty shootout

Among those netting a penalty was 22-year-old Bukayo Saka who sent reverberations around the stadium with his brilliant performance. "You fail once, but I'm the sort of guy who wants to put myself in that position again," Bukayo said afterwards. "I kept my cool and scored my penalty."

Aside from his team's reinforcement, Bukayo's rarely-seen girlfriend, Tolami Benson, was also on hand to offer support. Ever the supportive pillar, 23-year-old Tolami could be seen sweetly embracing her beau as they celebrated in the stands.

© Getty Images Tolami was all smiles as she congratulated her beau

Tolami, who works as a senior planning executive at an advertising company, looked her usual polished self wearing a pair of high-waisted white jeans and a cut-out crop top. She accessorised with a blazing red cap, a cluster of silver necklaces and an England scarf.

© Getty Images The pair looked smitten as they shared an embrace following England's win against Switzerland

As for hair and makeup, the fashionista wore her raven tresses in voluminous waves and highlighted her features with radiant highlighter and a slick of nude lipstick.

Sharing her pride on social media, Tolami was also quick to post a picture of herself on Instagram clutching her boyfriend's trophy. She captioned her snapshot: "My baby's baby".

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Our Diamond of the season", wrote one, while a second chimed in: "You are the moment" and a third added: "The queen of the moment baby."

Bukayo also had the support of the Prince of Wales who attended the game in Dusseldorf. After the match, the future king went out of his way to congratulate the players in the tunnel, with pictures showing William shaking hands and embracing the likes of Bukayo, John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following the England team's victory, the royal tweeted: "Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W."

© Getty Images William congratulated the players, including Bukayo Saka

The heir to the throne is an avid football fan, and along with his eldest son Prince George has been seen at various football matches over the years.

Prince William has always been open about his appreciation for the sport. During a previous chat with footballers Harry Kane and Declan Rice, the Prince revealed that he has football to thank for some of his closest friends, telling the sportsmen that he has "a lot of friends" he met through playing football in his youth.

"Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity," he continued.