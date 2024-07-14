Andre Agassi makes rare appearance at Wimbledon after posting romantic tribute to Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi delighted tennis fans on Sunday after he was spotted in the royal box on Day 14 of Wimbledon.

Stepping out to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the Grand Slam winner was joined by fellow tennis player, Justin Gimelstob. Notably absent from Centre Court was Andre's wife of 23 years and fellow Wimbledon legend, Steffi Graf.

© Getty Andre Agassi was joined by Justin Gimelstob in the royal box

Andre and Steffi – who married in 2001 – were first introduced at Wimbledon in 1992, so the grounds hold a lot of special memories for them. Together, they share two children – a daughter, Jaz, and a son, Jaden.

Less than 24 hours before he arrived at Centre Court, Andre had posted the most adorable tribute to Steffi.

Posting on Instagram, the father-of-two shared a video in which he googled Steffi's many achievements. Captioning it with a love heart emoji, fans were touched by the gesture.

"I just love how much you admire her in every way. She was my all-time favourite growing up," wrote one. "Steffi is the greatest of all time!" noted a second. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Proud husband there!! Legend."

Andre has also posted a throwback photo from the moment he himself won Wimbledon in 1992. "You'll deserve it @WIMBLEDON," he penned in the caption.

"I remember this moment so well. I was a huge fan and was so excited you had finally gotten your Grand Slam!!!" noted a fan. "What a magical moment. I remember it like it was yesterday," agreed a second.

Boasting an impressive career, Steffi holds seven Wimbledon singles titles. As for Andre, the Olympic gold medalist went on to win Wimbledon once.

© Getty Andre with Mario Ancic at Wimbledon in 2017

Andre, 54, was last spotted courtside at Wimbledon in 2017. At the time he was joined by tennis player, Mario Ancic.

A star-studded day out, Andre's latest appearance at Centre Court coincided with the Princess of Wales's second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. Other A-listers in attendance at Wimbledon included Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was also in attendance on Sunday

As Princess Kate headed over to the royal box with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, onlookers in the crowd stood up and cheered in a poignant and emotional moment.

Following the match, Kate is expected to present the trophy to the winner. Her last public appearance came in June after she was spotted at Trooping the Colour. In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".