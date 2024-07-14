Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 14: Kate Middleton, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox lead the arrivals
Split image of Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, Princess Kate and Paul Mescal

Princess Kate, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox lead the arrivals for Day 14 of Wimbledon

The stars turned out in full force for the tennis tournament 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
13 minutes ago
Wimbledon is in full swing, and with just one day left of the annual tennis tournament, SW19 attracted the ultimate A-list crowd. 

As Sophie Winkleman, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox led the charge on Sunday, celebs gathered in droves to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. 

Marking her first appearance since she attended Trooping the Colour in June, the Princess of Wales headed to Centre Court, where she took her place in the royal box beside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the stars out in full force for Day 14…

1/8

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon© Getty

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte

It was a mother-daughter day out for Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte. A picture of elegance, Prince William's wife wowed in a bright purple midi dress, while Charlotte looked adorable in polka dots. Kate's appearance at Wimbledon marks her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

2/8

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon in a white and pink floral dress© Getty

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton joined her sister, Princess Kate, and niece, Princess Charlotte in the royal box. She opted for a white round-neck dress, adorned in a delicate floral print. 

3/8

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor on Day 14 of Wimbledon© Getty

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor greeted Sadiq Khan in the royal box. The couple – who married in 2009 – were also in attendance on Day 7. Sophie sported a bright yellow scalloped trim dress, while Frederick wore a navy suit, white shirt and a pale pink tie.

4/8

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid at Wimbledon© Getty

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid put on a loved-up display. The couple have been together for eleven years. 

5/8

Gerard Butler at Wimbledon© Getty

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler arrived in style. Stepping out in a beige linen jacket and pale blush trousers, the Scottish star posed for photos before enjoying a chat with fellow actor, Craig McGinlay

6/8

Paul Mescal at Wimbledon© Getty

Paul Mescal

Hollywood favourite Paul Mescal looked effortlessly cool on Sunday. The 28-year-old rocked a tailored suit and a classic striped tee for his latest appearance. 

7/8

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner at Wimbledon© Getty

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan was accompanied by his wife of 11 years, Amelia Warner. The Belfast actor opted for a pastel green suit, while Amelia brought the sunshine in a pale yellow co-ord. 

8/8

Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy at AELTC’s Parkside Suite at Wimbledon© Getty

Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke enjoyed a reunion at Wimbledon. 

