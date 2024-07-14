Princess Kate, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox lead the arrivals for Day 14 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is in full swing, and with just one day left of the annual tennis tournament, SW19 attracted the ultimate A-list crowd.

As Sophie Winkleman, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox led the charge on Sunday, celebs gathered in droves to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Marking her first appearance since she attended Trooping the Colour in June, the Princess of Wales headed to Centre Court, where she took her place in the royal box beside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the stars out in full force for Day 14…

1/ 8 © Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte It was a mother-daughter day out for Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte. A picture of elegance, Prince William's wife wowed in a bright purple midi dress, while Charlotte looked adorable in polka dots. Kate's appearance at Wimbledon marks her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

2/ 8 © Getty Pippa Middleton Pippa Middleton joined her sister, Princess Kate, and niece, Princess Charlotte in the royal box. She opted for a white round-neck dress, adorned in a delicate floral print.

3/ 8 © Getty Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor greeted Sadiq Khan in the royal box. The couple – who married in 2009 – were also in attendance on Day 7. Sophie sported a bright yellow scalloped trim dress, while Frederick wore a navy suit, white shirt and a pale pink tie.

4/ 8 © Getty Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid put on a loved-up display. The couple have been together for eleven years.

5/ 8 © Getty Gerard Butler Gerard Butler arrived in style. Stepping out in a beige linen jacket and pale blush trousers, the Scottish star posed for photos before enjoying a chat with fellow actor, Craig McGinlay

6/ 8 © Getty Paul Mescal Hollywood favourite Paul Mescal looked effortlessly cool on Sunday. The 28-year-old rocked a tailored suit and a classic striped tee for his latest appearance.

7/ 8 © Getty Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner Jamie Dornan was accompanied by his wife of 11 years, Amelia Warner. The Belfast actor opted for a pastel green suit, while Amelia brought the sunshine in a pale yellow co-ord.