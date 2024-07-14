Princess Kate, Paul Mescal and Courteney Cox lead the arrivals for Day 14 of Wimbledon

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the stars out in full force for Day 14…
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte
It was a mother-daughter day out for Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte. A picture of elegance, Prince William's wife wowed in a bright purple midi dress, while Charlotte looked adorable in polka dots. Kate's appearance at Wimbledon marks her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton joined her sister, Princess Kate, and niece, Princess Charlotte in the royal box. She opted for a white round-neck dress, adorned in a delicate floral print.
Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor
Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor greeted Sadiq Khan in the royal box. The couple – who married in 2009 – were also in attendance on Day 7. Sophie sported a bright yellow scalloped trim dress, while Frederick wore a navy suit, white shirt and a pale pink tie.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid put on a loved-up display. The couple have been together for eleven years.
Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler arrived in style. Stepping out in a beige linen jacket and pale blush trousers, the Scottish star posed for photos before enjoying a chat with fellow actor, Craig McGinlay
Paul Mescal
Hollywood favourite Paul Mescal looked effortlessly cool on Sunday. The 28-year-old rocked a tailored suit and a classic striped tee for his latest appearance.
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Jamie Dornan was accompanied by his wife of 11 years, Amelia Warner. The Belfast actor opted for a pastel green suit, while Amelia brought the sunshine in a pale yellow co-ord.
Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke
House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke enjoyed a reunion at Wimbledon.