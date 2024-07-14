The Princess of Wales makes first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside Princess Charlotte - best photos

From their seats in the Royal Box, Princess Kate, 42, and Charlotte, nine, watched Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz battle it out on Centre Court in their bid to be crowned Wimbledon champ. Later on, Kate is expected to present the trophy to the winner.
Princess Kate's outing comes amid her ongoing cancer treatment and just weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour.
MORE ON WIMBLEDON
In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".
Keep scrolling to discover all of the best photos from Princess Kate's Wimbledon return alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte...
1/7
A warm welcome
Princess Kate received a warm welcome as she arrived in SW19 with her daughter Princess Charlotte. She could be seen beaming and waving as she made her way into Centre Court.
2/7
Meeting Emma Raducanu
Ahead of the sporting action, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte met with players including British tennis ace, Emma Raducanu.
3/7
A seat in the Royal Box
The royal mother-of-three joined a plethora of A-list guests in the coveted Royal Box.
4/7
In high spirits
The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they took their seats ahead of the hotly-anticipated match.
5/7
Princess Kate's outfit
Dressed to impress, the royal rocked a stunning purple creation from Safiyaa. Her midi dress featured a billowing A-line skirt, ruched detailing and a high neckline.
She teamed her frock with a pair of nude pumps and a matching leather handbag from L.K. Bennett. As for accessories, the royal mother-of-three elevated her bright ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold bangles.
6/7
A family affair
It was a family affair for Princess Kate! The royal was also joined at the tennis tournament by her sister Pippa Matthews who looked lovely in a bright pink floral dress. During the match, she was photographed sharing a sweet moment with her niece, Charlotte.
7/7
Princess Charlotte's outfit
Echoing her mother's elegant outfit, Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful polka dot dress in navy. She completed her look with a pair of blush pink sunglasses.
Last public appearance
The Princess delighted royal watchers as she made her first major public appearance since her diagnosis at Trooping the Colour in London on 15 June.
Kate, who looked elegant in a white and navy Jenny Packham dress, travelled in the carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.
Louis was spotted dancing at the window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children, as Kate smiled at her youngest child's antics.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was seen helping her mother wipe off condensation from the windows of the carriage as they travelled back to Buckingham Palace. The young royals waved and smiled at the crowds who had gathered despite the downpours.
Kate then joined her family on the balcony, standing next to her father-in-law, King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. As the royals gazed at the flypast in awe, cameras captured loving glances between the Prince and Princess of Wales.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.