The Princess of Wales makes first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside Princess Charlotte - best photos

The Princess of Wales has made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.

From their seats in the Royal Box, Princess Kate, 42, and Charlotte, nine, watched Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz battle it out on Centre Court in their bid to be crowned Wimbledon champ. Later on, Kate is expected to present the trophy to the winner.

Princess Kate's outing comes amid her ongoing cancer treatment and just weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour.

In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".

1/ 7 © Getty Images A warm welcome Princess Kate received a warm welcome as she arrived in SW19 with her daughter Princess Charlotte. She could be seen beaming and waving as she made her way into Centre Court.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Meeting Emma Raducanu Ahead of the sporting action, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte met with players including British tennis ace, Emma Raducanu.

3/ 7 © Getty Images A seat in the Royal Box The royal mother-of-three joined a plethora of A-list guests in the coveted Royal Box.

4/ 7 © Getty Images In high spirits The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they took their seats ahead of the hotly-anticipated match.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Kate's outfit Dressed to impress, the royal rocked a stunning purple creation from Safiyaa. Her midi dress featured a billowing A-line skirt, ruched detailing and a high neckline. She teamed her frock with a pair of nude pumps and a matching leather handbag from L.K. Bennett. As for accessories, the royal mother-of-three elevated her bright ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold bangles.

6/ 7 © Getty Images A family affair It was a family affair for Princess Kate! The royal was also joined at the tennis tournament by her sister Pippa Matthews who looked lovely in a bright pink floral dress. During the match, she was photographed sharing a sweet moment with her niece, Charlotte.

7/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Charlotte's outfit Echoing her mother's elegant outfit, Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful polka dot dress in navy. She completed her look with a pair of blush pink sunglasses.

Last public appearance

The Princess delighted royal watchers as she made her first major public appearance since her diagnosis at Trooping the Colour in London on 15 June.

Kate, who looked elegant in a white and navy Jenny Packham dress, travelled in the carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

Louis was spotted dancing at the window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children, as Kate smiled at her youngest child's antics.

© Getty Kate and the children beamed at the crowds

Meanwhile, Charlotte was seen helping her mother wipe off condensation from the windows of the carriage as they travelled back to Buckingham Palace. The young royals waved and smiled at the crowds who had gathered despite the downpours.

© Getty Kate beamed at her husband

Kate then joined her family on the balcony, standing next to her father-in-law, King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. As the royals gazed at the flypast in awe, cameras captured loving glances between the Prince and Princess of Wales.