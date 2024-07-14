Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton makes first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside Princess Charlotte - live updates
princess kate and princess charlotte at wimbledon© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales makes first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside Princess Charlotte - best photos

The Princess of Wales is a huge tennis fan and is patron of the AELTC

The Princess of Wales has made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2024 alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte

From their seats in the Royal Box, Princess Kate, 42, and Charlotte, nine, watched Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz battle it out on Centre Court in their bid to be crowned Wimbledon champ. Later on, Kate is expected to present the trophy to the winner. 

Princess Kate's outing comes amid her ongoing cancer treatment and just weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour.

In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days". 

Keep scrolling to discover all of the best photos from Princess Kate's Wimbledon return alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte... 

1/7

princess kate with princess charlotte at wimbledon© Getty Images

A warm welcome

Princess Kate received a warm welcome as she arrived in SW19 with her daughter Princess Charlotte. She could be seen beaming and waving as she made her way into Centre Court. 

2/7

princess charlotte shaking hands with emma raducanu © Getty Images

Meeting Emma Raducanu

Ahead of the sporting action, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte met with players including British tennis ace, Emma Raducanu. 

3/7

kate in royal box © Getty Images

A seat in the Royal Box

The royal mother-of-three joined a plethora of A-list guests in the coveted Royal Box. 

4/7

kate talking to princess charlotte in royal box © Getty Images

In high spirits

The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they took their seats ahead of the hotly-anticipated match. 

5/7

princess kate in purple at wimbledon© Getty Images

Princess Kate's outfit

Dressed to impress, the royal rocked a stunning purple creation from Safiyaa. Her midi dress featured a billowing A-line skirt, ruched detailing and a high neckline. 

She teamed her frock with a pair of nude pumps and a matching leather handbag from L.K. Bennett. As for accessories, the royal mother-of-three elevated her bright ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold bangles.

6/7

pippa middleton with princess charlotte© Getty Images

A family affair

It was a family affair for Princess Kate! The royal was also joined at the tennis tournament by her sister Pippa Matthews who looked lovely in a bright pink floral dress. During the match, she was photographed sharing a sweet moment with her niece, Charlotte. 

7/7

princess charlotte in polka dot dress wimbledon© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's outfit

Echoing her mother's elegant outfit, Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful polka dot dress in navy. She completed her look with a pair of blush pink sunglasses. 

Last public appearance

The Princess delighted royal watchers as she made her first major public appearance since her diagnosis at Trooping the Colour in London on 15 June.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's Trooping appearance

Kate, who looked elegant in a white and navy Jenny Packham dress, travelled in the carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

Louis was spotted dancing at the window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children, as Kate smiled at her youngest child's antics.

Princess Kate, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall after Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade© Getty
Kate and the children beamed at the crowds

Meanwhile, Charlotte was seen helping her mother wipe off condensation from the windows of the carriage as they travelled back to Buckingham Palace. The young royals waved and smiled at the crowds who had gathered despite the downpours.

Kate beamed at her husband© Getty
Kate beamed at her husband

Kate then joined her family on the balcony, standing next to her father-in-law, King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. As the royals gazed at the flypast in awe, cameras captured loving glances between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

