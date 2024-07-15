Sharon Stone's handsome son showcases his tattoos by famous mom's sun drenched backyard in latest update

Sharon Stone’sSharon Stone’s handsome son Roan showed off his tattoos by his famous mom's stunning pool and backyard on Instagram over the weekend.

The 23-year-old shared a photo captioned, "Let your actions today reflect the kindness and compassion you wish to see in the world."

Like his mother, Roan is carving out a career in acting. In May, the Basic Instinct star, 66, proudly posted a snap of a shirtless Roan taking a selfie in his trailer on the set of a mysterious new project.

She wrote, "ROAN JOSEPH STONE / DAY 1 on set. Welcome to the family biz kid, have fun."

Sharon’s followers couldn’t resist complimenting Roan’s appearance. "He's so handsome," one commented. Another said, "He's beautiful like you," while a third added, "Gorgeous!"

Sharon's handsome son Roan is pursuing a career in acting

Alongside Roan, whom Sharon adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, she is also a mom to sons Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17, whom she adopted in 2005 and 2006, respectively, following her divorce from Phil in 2004.

Reflecting on her decision to adopt in 2019, Sharon told British Vogue: "When you adopt, you realize any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

© Instagram Roan appears to be a fan of tattoo

“After that, you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Sharon has been candid about her tumultuous journey with motherhood, particularly her difficult custody battle over Roan with her ex-husband.

© Instagram Sharon Stone's son Roan is so handsome!

At the time of her divorce from Phil, the former couple reportedly agreed on joint custody, with Roan living primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year.

However, Phil was granted primary custody, and Sharon was only allowed visitation rights. She challenged the court's decision in 2008, hoping to move Roan to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

Sharon often likes to paint in her backyard

During an appearance on the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi in March, Sharon claimed she lost custody of Roan because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

"I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

Sharon continued, "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child." Detailing how losing custody affected her health, she added, "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart… it broke my heart."