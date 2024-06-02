Sharon Stone shares rarely seen pics of kids as she celebrates son Roan's birthday

Sharon Stone shared a touching tribute to her eldest adopted son, Roan, on his 24th birthday. The Oscar-nominated actress, 66, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the special day with her nearly 4 million followers.

In a heartfelt post, Sharon uploaded a series of her favorite photos of Roan over the years, including a rare throwback snap featuring Roan with his younger siblings, Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROAN! LOVE MOM," she captioned the nostalgic slideshow.

The first photo in Sharon's tribute showed a young Roan, blonde-haired and beaming, proudly wearing a San Francisco PD shirt.

Another endearing shot captured all three of Sharon's boys, with Roan playfully putting Laird in a headlock, showcasing the close bond between the brothers.

© Instagram Sharon Stone shared rarely-seen picture of her sons

Roan was adopted by Sharon and her then-husband, Phil Bronstein. The couple divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage, when Roan was just four years old.

Following the separation, a California judge granted joint custody of Roan to the exes. Sharon planned to make Los Angeles her primary residence, while the agreement stipulated that Roan would live primarily with Bronstein in San Francisco during the school year.

© Instagram Sharon shares an adorable throwback on her son Roan

In 2008, Sharon challenged the custody arrangement, seeking to move Roan to Los Angeles with her. However, her request was denied.

Despite the physical distance during the school year, Sharon and Roan maintained a close relationship throughout his childhood.

© Instagram Sharon's eldest son Roan is now 24

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the custody battle, Sharon shared her struggles during an appearance on the podcast Table For Two With Bruce Bozzi.

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she revealed in 2023. "It broke my heart."

After the divorce, Sharon expanded her family by adopting two more sons. Laird joined the family in 2005, followed by Quinn in 2006.

© Instagram Sharon shares Roan with her ex Phil

Sharon has been open about the tragedies she has faced in her life, including multiple miscarriages due to an autoimmune disease and endometriosis.

In a candid comment on People in 2022, she said, "We, as females, don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

Despite these challenges, Sharon has always been a devoted mother, instilling valuable life lessons in her children.

© Instagram Sharon Stone shares a selfie with her son Laird Vonne

During a speech in 2017, Roan shared his favorite piece of advice from his mother: "Treat others the way you would want to be treated and put your best foot forward."

He delivered this message while speaking at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother's Day Luncheon alongside his brothers.

That same year, Laird expressed his admiration for Sharon when he and his brothers presented her with the Mother of the Year Award. "My mother deserves this award," Laird said at the time. "I love you, mom."

Following in his mother's footsteps, Roan has pursued a career in acting, demonstrating the same passion and dedication that Sharon has shown throughout her illustrious career.