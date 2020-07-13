Katy Perry reveals nickname she's calling her baby daughter – and it's too cute! The American Idol star is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has opened up about her baby daughter ahead of giving birth, and revealed the sweet nickname she currently has for her. Chatting to Fleur East on Hits Radio Breakfast, the American Idol star said: "I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like 'Stay active, you're good to go girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot." The star was even inspired by the radio host's own moniker, so much so that it was considered a potential name to make the list. She told Fleur: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando Bloom) right now."

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby will have a very famous cousin

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are having a baby girl

Katy Perry has revealed she's currently calling her baby 'Kicky Perry'

The California Girls hitmaker is expecting her first child, and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Katy has been grateful for her fiancé's knowledge about baby items, as he knows exactly what they need.

Katy said: "The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like 'Bang, bang', it's like an umbrella.

READ: Kate Hudson's son Bingham celebrates birthday with family party

The American Idol star is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

“I was like 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, because I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing' and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that."

Orlando is just as excited to welcome their baby, and recently opened up about his daughter's upcoming arrival during an interview on Good Morning America. He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles. I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.