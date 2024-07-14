Khloé Kardashian shares sultry snap from inside $600 million Ambani wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant has sparked the curiosity and intrigue of many, from its opulent set-up to the throngs of celebrities who have been invited to attend.

Among the ceremony's international attendees in Mumbai, India are sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who made waves on social media when they showed up in their traditional lehengas.

Khloé, 40, has shared frequent inside updates from the nuptials on her social media, and wowed fans with a steamy snap while getting ready to attend the blessings ceremony the night of July 13.

Khloé Kardashian shines at Ambani wedding

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself in her white bathrobe while getting all glammed out for the event, wearing nothing but her fully made-up face, several traditional Manish Malhotra jewelry pieces, and her hair in beachy waves.

The photo caused a stir among her friends and fans, with Lauren Sanchez commenting: "You all were made to be princesses," and her mom Kris Jenner writing: "This beautiful bunny!!!!!!!!!!" with a slew of heart emojis.

A fan added: "Girl you look so breathtakingly beautiful," with another saying: "Delhi princess," and a third writing: "Wow Khloe such a gorgeous angel – keep being you and don't change for anyone."

© Instagram Khloé shared a snap of herself getting ready for the wedding

The two sisters opted for Manish Malhotra lehengas of similar styles, featuring a bandeau top with a flowy skirt and drapery. Khloé opted for a more opulent glitzy white gold outfit, while Kim went for a jewel and tassel-covered red lehenga.

Some of the other major global personalities at the wedding included Boris and Carrie Johnson, Tony Blair, Nicky Hilton, Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, and John Cena. A majority of Bollywood's elite were in attendance, including several of the industry's most prominent film families.

© Getty Images Kim and Khloé's attendance will feature on "The Kardashians" as well

The lavish star-studded nuptials, dubbed the "Wedding of the Century," reached a crescendo this weekend with a three-day line-up of festivities to finally tie it all together, but it first began in earnest months ago with a host of pre-wedding events.

The cost of the wedding has been estimated at a whopping $600 million. Anant's father Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia and one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the country, has a net worth of over $100 billion, which puts the extravagant festivities into context.

© Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the celebrity attendees

The wedding first began with a three-day event in March, where the family recruited Rihanna to perform, reportedly costing over $6 million to pull off. That particular ceremony also boasted guests like industry titans Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

In June, the wedding went overseas when they embarked on a luxury cruise on the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy along the French Mediterranean, stopping off in Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes, where guests were treated to performances from the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Andrea Bocelli.

© Getty Images The Ambani family

Justin Bieber was tapped to perform for guests at another pre-wedding celebration earlier this month, all before the main ceremonies finally kicked off this weekend.