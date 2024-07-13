Kim Kardashian was just one of many A-list guests at the wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday.
The 43-year-old was joined by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 40, at the Jio World Convention Centre to witness the couple's traditional Hindu wedding ceremony after five months of festivities costing an estimated $600 million.
The Kardashian sisters embraced traditional Indian attire for the big day – but it was Kim who broke etiquette with her ensemble.
The mother-of-four wore a sparkling ruby red lehenga that boasted intricate beadwork and tassel detailing, pairing it with a cropped top, and a dupatta – a long shawl-like scarf.
Kim accessorized with a diamond maang tikka between the middle parting of her hair, dropping to her forehead, and two diamond necklaces.
However, Kim's decision to wear red may be seen by some as breaking Indian tradition as the hue is typically reserved for the bride on the wedding day.
"In Indian culture, the woman is the one who is leaving her house and going to the man's house to be with his family," Niki Shamdasani, designer and co-founder of Sani, told Brides.
"It's a far bigger change for the woman than the man, so it is appropriate that she be the one commanding the most attention and wearing a bold color like red that symbolizes new life."
Khloe, meanwhile, opted for a palette of gold and white for her shimmering lehenga, which she teamed with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top and gold accessories, including a matching maang tikka.
Kim and Khloe shared several snaps on their respective Instagram accounts while also revealing that their fans will see their attendance at the wedding featured on an episode of The Kardashians.
In the days leading up to Friday’s ceremony, the couple took part in several traditional pre-wedding rituals.
Last Friday saw Justin Bieber perform at the pair’s "sangeet," a night of music and dance.
Anant and Radhika then attended a private "haldi" ceremony, which traditionally sees friends and family bless the bride and groom by applying a turmeric paste to their heads, faces, or bodies.
Back in March, the couple celebrated their love with a three-day pre-wedding event that featured a performance by Rihanna which reportedly set the family back $6.3 million.
March's round of celebrations was held in the family's hometown of Jamnagar in Gujarat, where the Ambani oil refinery is situated.
The party, which hosted 1,200 guests including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, began with a dinner in a bespoke glasshouse before a Moulin Rouge-themed do at their palatial home.
The family then took the celebrations overseas in June when they embarked on a luxury cruise along the azure coastline of the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy along to the French Mediterranean.
The wedding party, which included a slew of Bollywood stars, stopped off at Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes, enjoying performances from The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli along the way.