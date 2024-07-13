Carrie Johnson's children steal the show at lavish Ambani wedding – see sweet photos

Carrie Johnson and Boris Johnson were surprise invitees to the wedding of the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

However, the parents-of-three didn't go alone to the swanky event and opted to bring their three children: Wilfred, four, Romy, two, and little Frank, who recently marked his first birthday. The youngsters really got into the event and were seen wearing traditional outfits in a snap shared by their doting mum.

In the photo, taken on an extravagant bed, Wilfred wore a red outfit with traditional drawings, Frank was in a blue ensemble, while Romy rocked a stylish white dress.

Other photos showed Romy admiring her pretty dress and the family mingling with other guests, with Romy sat on her father's shoulders and Carrie holding her young son.

The images also showed off the wife of the former PM in her show-stealing dress, which featured an embellished skirt and top that showed off her toned physique. Her ensemble also had a stunning sheer cape, prompting Carrie to write: "The most beautiful cape. Thank you @leepakshiellawadi."

Boris and Carrie weren't the only former British PM and First Lady at the event as Tony Blair and Cherie were also in attendance. Tony wore a blue outfit, while Cherie looked magical in a red sari.

The former media rep often shares photos of her young children and earlier in the month when she marked Frank's birthday she shared a never-before-seen image of the youngster.

Carrie was seen cradling Frank, who wore an adorable blue babygrow. The 36-year-old couldn't have looked more happy as she looked at her son.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Frank turns 1! The sweetest most chilled babe. You put up with your siblings prodding you and jumping all over you. You take it all in your stride. Always smiling, with the world’s best giggle. We love you so much Frankie J."

Another snap showed the infant riding a donkey, whilst on one of the many luxurious family holidays the Johnsons have been on over the last year. Frankie held the reins and rocked a sombrero as he looked to one side.

Carrie shares her children with husband Boris

The youngster had an incredible birthday, enjoying a small picnic on the grounds of their Brightwell Manor home in Oxfordshire. Frank wore a white outfit with blue dungarees and a rainbow party hat.

