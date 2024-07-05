Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prime Ministers' wives and husbands: From Victoria Starmer to Carrie Johnson
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
A split image of Kier and Victoria Starmer and Theresa and Philip May

Prime Ministers' wives and husbands: From Victoria Starmer to Carrie Johnson

Kier Starmer is the first Labour Prime Minister  since 2007

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The votes are in, and Labour won with a landslide majority meaning Kier Starmer is our new Prime Minister.

But behind every Prime Minister is a doting spouse supporting the leader of the country. 

Join us as we take a look at the husbands and wives of all the 21st century Prime Ministers…

1/8

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive for his key note speech on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference on September 27, 2022 in Liverpool© Getty

Lady Victoria Starmer, 49

Whilst Kier Starmer's wife keeps a low profile, she does make an annual appearance at the Labour Party conference.

Victoria trained as a solicitor and met her husband through work. Now, she now works in occupational health for the NHS. The couple share a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

2/8

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London© YUI MOK,Getty

Akshata Murty, 44

Rishi Sunak's wife is an Indian heiress and businesswoman. She married Rishi in 2009 and the couple share two children Krishna and Anoushka who are kept out of the public eye.

3/8

Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary© Isabel Infantes - PA Images

Hugh O'Leary, 50

Liz Truss' husband is an accountant. The couple met at the Conservative Party conference in 1997. On their first date, they went ice skating and Hugh sprained his ankle. 

The pair married in 200 and share two teenage daughters. 

4/8

Boris Johnson in a suit walking with wife Carrie Johnson© Chris Jackson

Carrie Johnson, 36

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was a media rep for the Conservative Party. The couple live in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint village in Oxfordshire with their three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie.

5/8

Theresa May with her husband Philip May© Leon Neal

Philip May, 66

Theresa May's husband is an investment manager. The couple met as undergraduates at Oxford University. The couple married in 1980.

6/8

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha© Getty

Samantha Cameron, 53

David Cameron's wife is a successful businesswoman. At the age of 25, she married David in June 1996 and the couple share four children, Nancy Gwen Beatrice, Arthur Elwen, Florence Rose Endellion, and their firstborn, Ivan Reginald Ian Cameron, who sadly died in 2009 at the age of six.

7/8

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown at the Edinburgh Book Festival© David Cheskin - PA Images

Sarah Jane Brown, 60

Gordon Brown's wife is a British campaigner for global health and education, founder and president of the children's charity Theirworld.

Sarah and Gordon married in 2000 in a small ceremony at North Queensferry, Fife.

8/8

Cherie and Tony leave the service hand in hand© Getty

Cherie Blair, 69

Tony Blair's wife is a barrister and writer. Tony and Cherie married on 31 March 1980, the Blairs have three sons and one daughter: Euan Nicholas, Kathryn, and Leo. The couple live in Connaught Square, London.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more