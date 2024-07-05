Prime Ministers' wives and husbands: From Victoria Starmer to Carrie Johnson

The votes are in, and Labour won with a landslide majority meaning Kier Starmer is our new Prime Minister.

But behind every Prime Minister is a doting spouse supporting the leader of the country.

Join us as we take a look at the husbands and wives of all the 21st century Prime Ministers…

1/ 8 © Getty Lady Victoria Starmer, 49 Whilst Kier Starmer's wife keeps a low profile, she does make an annual appearance at the Labour Party conference. Victoria trained as a solicitor and met her husband through work. Now, she now works in occupational health for the NHS. The couple share a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

2/ 8 © YUI MOK,Getty Akshata Murty, 44 Rishi Sunak's wife is an Indian heiress and businesswoman. She married Rishi in 2009 and the couple share two children Krishna and Anoushka who are kept out of the public eye.

3/ 8 © Isabel Infantes - PA Images Hugh O'Leary, 50 Liz Truss' husband is an accountant. The couple met at the Conservative Party conference in 1997. On their first date, they went ice skating and Hugh sprained his ankle. The pair married in 200 and share two teenage daughters.

4/ 8 © Chris Jackson Carrie Johnson, 36 Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was a media rep for the Conservative Party. The couple live in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint village in Oxfordshire with their three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie.



5/ 8 © Leon Neal Philip May, 66 Theresa May's husband is an investment manager. The couple met as undergraduates at Oxford University. The couple married in 1980.



6/ 8 © Getty Samantha Cameron, 53 David Cameron's wife is a successful businesswoman. At the age of 25, she married David in June 1996 and the couple share four children, Nancy Gwen Beatrice, Arthur Elwen, Florence Rose Endellion, and their firstborn, Ivan Reginald Ian Cameron, who sadly died in 2009 at the age of six.



7/ 8 © David Cheskin - PA Images Sarah Jane Brown, 60 Gordon Brown's wife is a British campaigner for global health and education, founder and president of the children's charity Theirworld. Sarah and Gordon married in 2000 in a small ceremony at North Queensferry, Fife.