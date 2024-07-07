Taylor Swift honors Travis Kelce ahead of first anniversary at Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Taylor Swift is in love – and made sure the whole world knew it when she paid tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce live on stage on Saturday July 6 with a mashup of three songs.

The singer, who performed for the third night in Amsterdam, chose specific surprise songs that appeared to hint at her state of mind: namely, that all along there was an "invisible string" tying her and Travis together.

© Getty It's a love story for Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce

For the piano portion of the acoustic set, Taylor started out with her debut album song "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)" which tells the story of a boy and girl whose parents are friends, and who fall in love as teenagers in high school.

It ends with the lyrics: "I'll be eighty-seven; you'll be eighty-nine," to which fans have latched on to as a sign Taylor and Travis were meant to end up together as his NFL shirt number is 87, and Taylor is known for the year 1989.

© Carlos Alvarez Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024

She then mashed the song with new track "So High School," – which already has a moment in the full set list, and is believed to be about how her romance with Travis makes her feel like she is back in high school. It features the line, "Bittersweet sixteen suddenly," which calls back to the second verse of "Mary's Song (Oh My My My," which begins, "Well, I was sixteen when suddenly."

The third song was the Red era track "Everything Has Changed," and it includes similar lyrics to "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)" such as: "You'll be mine and I'll be yours / All I know since yesterday / Is everything has changed."

Watch the performance here:

At the end of the show, Travis – who was watching in a suite with best friend Patrick Mahomes, and Patrick's wife Brittany – once again joined her at the side of the stage, where he walked backstage with her to the cheering crowds of fans who waited to see her and Travis.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has often appeared with Taylor backstage, and the night before they were captured on video hand in hand, waving at fans, before Travis was seen amping up the crowds and Taylor placed her hands on Travis’s waist to guide him along.

© Twitter Travis meets Taylor backstage after night two in Amsterdam

For night three at London's Wembley Stadium he even appeared on stage as part of the transition to "I Can Do It With A Broken Ground," helping her two dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik to pick her up off the ground and get her dressed for her next performance.

Travis and Taylor are believed to have met in late July 2023 after he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, MO on July 5 2023.

Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

At the end of the month he "put her on blast" for not meeting him so he could pass on a friendship bracelet with his number on it, and Taylor revealed in December 2023 they started hanging out after his call out.

She attended many of his games, including the 2024 Super Bowl where the Chiefs won for the second year in a row, and in his off-season the football star has been jet-setting across continents to cheer on his girlfriend.