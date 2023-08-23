Joan Collins, 90, sizzles in halterneck swimsuit as she joins husband Percy for fun pool photo

We only have one word for Joan Collins and that is: bombshell, after she was pictured posing in a plunging halterneck swimsuit alongside her adoring beau, Percy.

The 90-year-old looked phenomenal as she stood behind her doting husband rocking the daring white swimwear, which she paired with a matching off-white sunhat. Meanwhile, Percy was relaxing on a vibrant blue lilo in the middle of the pool.

Joan simply dazzled in the stunning piece

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Only one place to be in this 96° heat! #hotsummer #sttropez #poollife #couplegoals #heatwave."

The star oozed glamour and slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses that were in a dramatic mahogany hue with ombre-tinted lenses.

Joan looked flawless, and whilst her face was mostly obscured by the glamorous accessories one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was her ultra-glossy pink lips.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the sun-soaked shot. "Ok I've figured it out -you're aging backwards! What a fun and beautiful couple you two make -thanks for making me smile and for sharing a peephole into your life," one fan penned alongside a pink love heart emoji.

A second added: "I love the two of you, always smiling. Love definitely shines through [two heart eyes emojis]." Meanwhile, a fourth added: "You always look amazing Joan xx."

The stunning snap came just hours after Joan shared the exciting news with her followers that her brand new memoir Joan Collins: Behind the Shoulder Pads – Tales I Tell My Friend,sis going to be released on 28 September.

© Getty Joan and Percy married in 2002

The masterpiece is going to feature never-before-heard stories from her vivacious career and personal life.

Joan took to her Instagram account with a photo of the cover of the book, alongside the words: "I've had many amazing adventures in my life," she began, adding: "Some stories, though, I have only ever shared with my friends. Until now... My new book, BEHIND THE SHOULDER PADS, is coming on 28 September from @sevendialsbooks!"

Joan oozed glamour on the front cover, rocking a vibrant white suit and V-neck top in the same hue. She wore her brunette tresses in bouncy curls and opted for sultry red lipstick and black eye makeup.

Fans were so excited about the star's latest venture and took to the comments with messages for her. "Looking forward to this! Love your books!" one fan penned. A second added: "Wow! I’m beyond excited. I know you’ll kindly sign mine when I see you in October.. I’ll buy some extra ones for gifting at Christmas too." Meanwhile, a third added: "How exciting Joan!!!"