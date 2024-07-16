Bruce Willis' daughter shares adorable video of her beloved father helping create major transformation

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah has shared an adorable video that reveals the close bond that she has with her beloved father.

Taken in 2020, but shared on Wednesday July 16, the video shows Bruce shaving his daughter's hair creating a gorgeous transformation for the actress, the youngest daughter of Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore.

"A core memory for me. I love my BW," the 30-year-old captioned the video, which you can see below:

Bruce Willis' daughter shares adorable video of her beloved father

Bruce is the ultimate girl dad: he is father to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah whom he welcomed with Demi, and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming. Rumer also recently shared a series of sweet throwbacks, highlighting her father's personality and love for his girls.

"Just cause every day we should celebrate Father's Day for you papa," she captioned the post, which included a picture taken in the 1980s of a baby Rumer playing with her father's hair.

© Instagram Rumer shares a throwback with dad Bruce

Bruce is also a grandfather to Rumer's 15-month-old daughter Louetta, telling The Today Show that "Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet".

"Honestly, seeing them with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities, they get to just spoil her!" she added of seeing Demi and Bruce around Louetta.

© Bruce Glikas Emma, Bruce, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah and Demi in 2015

In 2022 Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and a year later his family revealed that tragically his condition had progressed, and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). FTD can cause trouble communicating and difficulty walking, among other conditions.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they said.

Symptoms of FTD start gradually and progress steadily, and often include dramatic behavioral changes such as swearing, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal from others, loss of energy, and less frequent speech. There are no specific treatments for FTD, which gets worse over time, with the speed of decline differing from person to person.