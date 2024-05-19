Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel follows in his acting footsteps with latest milestone

Emma Heming's daughter with Bruce Willis, Mabel, seems to be taking after him in the acting department, and she has her older half sisters' support through the very beginnings of a potential acting career.

The Make Time Wellness founder has been married to the Die Hard actor since 2009, and together they share daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten.

Bruce is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, and over the weekend, the three of them stepped out together to celebrate their youngest sister's latest accomplishment.

Emma took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a sweet glimpse at the Willis' family weekend outing to watch her eldest daughter Mabel's sixth grade play.

She shared two photos on her Instagram Stories, one sitting inside the theater and one outside, both of which featured her mom Zorina, her stepdaughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, Mabel's little sister Evelyn, plus even Rumer's baby daughter Louetta, who just turned one.

"Fam's here for Mabel's 6th grade play!" Emma wrote, adding: "We were overflowing with pride for Mabel and the whole 6th grade class! What a show, what a night!!" along with the hashtag "proud family."

© Instagram Emma shared a sweet glimpse of the family's latest outing

Emma –– who has become a steadfast advocate for those battling with frontotemporal dementia, as Bruce is, and is committed to speaking out about the realities of the condition –– recently opened up about her decision to speak publicly about her husband's battle, and how her daughters influenced it.

Speaking with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration while attending the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, she said: "I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret that we have to keep," adding: "I felt like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was."

© Instagram Mabel recently celebrated her 12th birthday, while Evelyn just celebrated her tenth

She continued: "I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness, and on a global scale, because that's the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that, so that was very important."

Emma was later also asked what changed for her and her family once the diagnosis had been made public, to which she quickly admitted: "I could breathe."

© Instagram The Willis family

She explained: "I could really exhale, and sort of just feel this weight sort of lift from my shoulders," and emphasized: "Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis."

"I was able to seek the support that I so desperately needed, for my husband, for our whole family," she ultimately noted.