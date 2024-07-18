Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look so loved up as they enjoy adorable date night

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an adorable date night as they cuddled up during Post Malone's concert.

The Sweet Escape singer and her country star husband were spotted sharing sweet moments at the intimate Nashville party held at Music City's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday evening.

Gwen, 53, looked effortlessly stylish in jean shorts and fishnet tights, complemented by a white and red baseball tee.

The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story

Her signature red lipstick and white cowboy boots completed her chic ensemble. Meanwhile, Blake, 46, opted for a rugged look with a black and grey button-down shirt, dark-washed jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

The couple was seen cozying up backstage as they enjoyed Post Malone's performance of new songs from his upcoming album F-1 Trillion.

© Instagran Gwen and Blake share adorable date night

Gwen shared snippets of the concert on her Instagram story, capturing the electric atmosphere and her affectionate moments with Blake.

In one adorable clip, Blake, guitar in hand, took a big gulp of his drink while Gwen recorded the scene, clearly enjoying every moment.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake are the sweetest couple!

This isn't the first time this summer that Gwen and Blake have been seen displaying their affection in public.

Just two weeks ago, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic gondola ride in Venice, Italy. The trip, a celebration of Blake's 48th birthday, included Gwen's three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

© Getty Gwen and Blake at the CMA

During their European getaway, Gwen and Blake were seen enjoying drinks and sharing romantic kisses.

The couple gazed into each other's eyes as they glided through the Venetian canals, with Gwen's youngest son nestled between them before joining his older brothers.

Blake, who has embraced his role as a stepdad with enthusiasm, has often spoken about how much he enjoys life with Gwen's children. Despite not having kids of his own, Blake's bond with Gwen's sons is evident and heartwarming.

Their love story, which began in the most unexpected of places, has captivated fans worldwide. In an exclusive interview with ET, Blake revealed that during Gwen's first season on The Voice, the two "didn't really talk much."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake got engaged in 2020

He reminisced, "You would see her out at the red chairs if there was a production meeting or whatever, and I feel like I got to know Pharrell [Williams] more that year than I did Gwen." However, it was in the following season that their connection deepened. "It wasn't until the season she came back, the next one, that the pieces were falling together," Blake said.

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2015 and made their red carpet debut by February 2016.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to a beautiful wedding on July 3, 2021, at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. The intimate ceremony was a testament to their deep love and commitment to each other.