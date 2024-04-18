Blake Shelton reveals future he actually expected with Gwen Stefani after meeting: 'We really didn't talk that much'

If you once thought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were among the most unexpected couples to come out of Hollywood, they wouldn't blame you!

The couple met when the No Doubt singer started filming her first season on The Voice in April of 2014, two months after she had given birth to son Apollo, now ten. At the time, she was still married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares Apollo as well as sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, and the country singer to Miranda Lambert.

And while today Gwen and Blake are among Hollywood's most steady couples, based on how they were with each other when they first met, they admittedly never thought they would get to where they are now.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Blake reflected on his years on The Voice – he left last year after joining for its debut season in 2011 – and meeting his now-wife.

"The first season she was on The Voice we met [but] we really didn't talk that much," he revealed.

Blake further confessed: "If you would've told me the first season that we met that what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?'" but endearingly added: "It's crazy how things work out."

He now can't imagine a life where they wouldn't have ended up together, and further gushed: "When you find that life partner, that missing piece you didn't know what was missing... it's like, 'Golly, you can go ahead and kill me if this ever goes away or ends or something happens. There's no going back now.'"

Reflecting more on his time on The Voice, Blake gave insight into his decision to leave it after a whopping 23 seasons, and what it would take to make him come back.

"I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family... I miss that," he admitted, however said that the job itself, that he doesn't miss.

He explained: "I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team. I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them."

"The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

The one thing that could bring him back though? If the original coaches, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green came back. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he said, adding: "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing."

