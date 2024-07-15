Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son Kingston shares glimpse of weekend spent with half sister Daisy Lowe

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston Rossdale jetted off to the UK to spend some time before heading off to college in the summer with his family.

Gwen, 54, and Gavin, 58, were married from 2002-2016, and during that time, they welcomed their sons Kingston, now 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten.

The boys often divide their time between their parents, either spending time in the UK with their dad and his side of the family, or in the States with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton in either California or their Oklahoma ranch.

It looks like Kingston's off to get some family time in with his dad and his half sister Daisy Lowe. The 35-year-old model is Gavin's daughter with ex Pearl Lowe.

Daisy shares a close relationship with her half brothers, and was present with them to catch the 2024 Euros final on Sunday, July 14, rooting for England to bring it home.

© Instagram Kingston jetted off to the United Kingdom to watch the Euro Cup final with his dad Gavin and half sister Daisy

Kingston shared a snap of the green matcha cake they'd acquired for their watch party, complete with decorative ribbons and berries on top, with Daisy tagged. Gavin later shared a snap of the same cake on his own Instagram Stories.

Unfortunately, as it turns out, England ended up losing out on the final title for the second time in a row after Spain emerged victorious for a fourth time with a score of 2-1 (England made it to the finals in 2020 as well and lost to Italy).

© Instagram The teen shared a snap of the cake they'd ordered for the occasion as well

It looks like Kingston will be spending some of the summer break in the UK still with his dad and Daisy, presumably alongside his brothers. And just like his parents (and stepdad), he's shown an interest in music and also made his performance debut at Blake's Ole Red bar.

During a recent conversation with Us Weekly, the Bush frontman confessed that the musical gene finally hit middle son Zuma as well, although unlike his rock-oriented parents, he was more interested in country, just like Blake.

© Getty Images Gwen also shares sons Zuma and Apollo with ex Gavin

"Weirdly, they like guitar-based stuff," he shared. "One son loves the Pumpkins and… Zuma, he's got the country bug. I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it." The English rocker also shared that he wanted his sons to find their own ways to music.

He did admit, however, that the 15-year-old had developed a fascination with blues scales, much to his dad's chagrin. "[It] is the last thing I want to hear in my house, really, to be honest. Blues scales — there's a specific pentatonic scale that rock and roll uses that we've never used in Bush. We don't use that… So he comes in and shows the pentatonic scale. I'm like, 'Oh God.'"

© Instagram The half siblings share a close bond from across the pond

Gavin is, however, willing to put that aside to support his son through whatever music he enjoys, jokingly adding: "That's how much I love him. I will support him making any music. Even the blues. He's got nothing of the blues about, but, well, I suppose everyone does."