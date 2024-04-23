Blake Shelton talks 'different' side of wife Gwen Stefani he had 'never seen'

Gwen Stefani didn't just make fans go on a trip down memory lane when she reunited with No Doubt for Coachella, she also gave husband Blake Shelton a glimpse into a side of her he'd never seen.

The "Underneath It All" singer had one of the most highly talked about performances of the festival, particularly when she created her beloved "I'm Just A Girl" set from a 1995 concert.

Though the couple have now known each other for over ten years, No Doubt hadn't performed since 2015 – the pair didn't start dating until November of that year – so Blake reveled in the fact that he finally got to see his wife in her element.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight after Gwen's two weekends performing at Coachella, Blake declared the band's set was "the greatest concert I've ever seen."

"I've never seen Gwen perform like that," he added, explaining: "It's a different kind of performance with No Doubt than when it's Gwen, you know. It's just a different kind of energy."

He also gushed about Olivia Rodrigo – and her similarities to Gwen – who joined the band on stage for the first weekend of the festival, and performed their 2000 hit "Bathwater."

© Getty It had been almost ten years since No Doubt last performed together

"Of all of the new pop stars that have come out she's definitely one of my favorites," Blake revealed, adding: "She's just got that thing about her you know that somebody has once every 20 years."

Moreover, after it was suggested that Olivia has "so much of Gwen," he concurred: "I never realized how much of that until I saw her perform with her [at] Coachella. Gwen has really had an impact on that little girl, and you can see it."

© Getty Gwen and Olivia shared the stage on April 13

Blake, again speaking with ET, recently looked back on when he first met Gwen in April of 2014 when she joined The Voice, and admitted he never thought they would end up where they are now: happily married.

"The first season she was on The Voice we met [but] we really didn't talk that much," he revealed.

© Getty The couple on The Voice

He then admitted: "If you would've told me the first season that we met that that was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?'"

"It's crazy how things work out," he added, and further gushed: "When you find that life partner, that missing piece you didn't know what was missing... it's like, 'Golly, you can go ahead and kill me if this ever goes away or ends or something happens. There's no going back now.'"

