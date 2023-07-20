6 times the royals have supported the Lionesses

The royals are a sporty bunch! Whether it's cheering on their favourite teams from the sidelines, or taking to the saddle for a nail-biting Olympic showdown, it’s fair to say that the royal family aren't afraid to get well and truly stuck in…

And over the past few years, the royals have taken a particular shine to the Lionesses - the England women's national football team.

As the female squad prepares to stake their claim in the FIFA Women's World Cup, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the royal family's special bond with the talented football stars. Keep scrolling for some seriously touching moments…

Prince William's special breakfast

Prince William became president of the Football Association back in 2006. And ever since, he's been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football. In 2015, the father-of-three threw open the doors at Kensington Palace for a very special brunch with the England women's football team.

© Getty The Lionesses took a cheeky selfie with Prince William

The royal was quick to congratulate the squad on their impressive World Cup performance in Canada. "You really gave it your all, and everybody here noticed it – social media was alive with it," he gushed.

"What you created as a team – it's fantastic. You're only going to get bigger and better." And it seems his prediction was bang on…

Prince William's personal tweet

When 2019 came around, Prince William was yet again on hand to support the Lionesses ahead of the Women's World Cup in France.

Following England's triumphant victory over Norway, the royal posted a personal message on Twitter which read: "What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday's semi-final, bring it on! W."

Prince William's memorable visit to St George's Park

In June last year, Prince William proudly backed the Lionesses during their quest for victory in the 2022 Women's Euro. He even paid a special visit to the pro athletes at their training camp at St George's Park, the FA's national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent.

© Getty The royal received football tops bearing the names of his three children

After Prince William squeezed in some shooting practice, he branded the Lionesses "trailblazers." Bursting with pride, he said: "I will be keeping an eye on what you're doing and be watching the games with the children, and I'll try to come along where I can to give my support.

© Getty The father-of-three got stuck in

"This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity."

Prince William and Princess Charlotte's video message

Prince William isn't the only royal with a soft spot for the Lionesses. In 2022, Princess Charlotte, eight, sweetly cheered on the squad during a rare video appearance with her father.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

Ahead of the Euros final, the duo whipped fans into a frenzy when they shared a wholesome good luck video. Speaking directly to the camera, Prince William kicked off by saying: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You've done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

© Getty Charlotte is an avid sports fan just like her father

Princess Charlotte finished by adding: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

Prince William's Euros final appearance

Prince William dazzled crowds at Wembley for the historic Euros final in July 2022. After a phenomenal win, which saw England defeat Germany 2-1, the Prince proudly presented the trophy to the winning team.

© Getty Prince William congratulating Jill Scott

The future King subsequently shocked fans when he proceeded to hug various members of the England squad. His rare display of public affection swiftly went viral, with many social media users praising William's genuine pride.

© Getty Prince William presented Leah Williamson with the UEFA trophy

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Prince William wrote: "Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!"

The late Queen's message of congratulations

Following the Lioness's triumphant win, the late Queen Elizabeth II interrupted her annual Balmoral break to share her own congratulatory message.

"My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff," she shared.

© Getty The late Queen penned a heartfelt message

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

The late monarch finished by adding: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," before concluding the letter with the signature: "ELIZABETH R".