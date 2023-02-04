Priscilla Presley speaks out on her petition questioning Lisa Marie Presley's decision to give Riley Keough control of her will The star contested a 2016 decision by Lisa Marie Presley to make daughter Riley Keough trustee of her will

Amid news that she decided to contest the validity of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will following her death, Priscilla Presley has broken her silence.

Lisa Marie passed away suddenly on January 12th aged 54, and in her will, she had previously arranged to leave her daughter Riley Keough, and her late son Benjamin Keough who passed away in 2020, as the trustees.

It was a change reportedly made in 2016, which subsequently removed her mother as the co-trustee, leaving her eldest daughter in charge.

WATCH: Austin Butler thanks Lisa Marie And Priscilla Presley at 2023 Golden Globes

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son's beach photo confuses fans as famous mom weighs in

In a statement to People on February 3rd, Priscilla shut down any rumors of ill will, simultaneously slamming an unnamed individual for "trying to speak on behalf of our family."

She made clear she plans to move forward with "integrity and love," despite the ongoing legal battle for control of her late daughter's will.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter reveals her future plans following GMA3 departure

"I loved Elvis very much, as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," she told the outlet, adding: "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

Elvis and Priscilla were married from 1967 to 1973

Referring to an individual trying to exacerbate his involvement within the family's enterprise and estate, she said: "This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out."

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's body transformation which stunned wife and fans

MORE: Sad news for Prince Harry following release of Spare

She added: "Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Elvis and his daughter Lisa Marie are survived by his ex-wife and his three granddaughters

Lisa Marie had previously named Priscilla and her former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees in 2010, but with the 2016 amendment that put the trust in the hands of her daughter and her late son, Elvis' Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate would go to Riley.

In late January, following the late star's memorial in Graceland on January 22nd, the only wife of the late King of Rock filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of the change.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.