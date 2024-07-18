Vernon Kay poses with rarely-seen daughter Phoebe - and she's her mum Tess Daly's double

BBC Radio 2 host Vernon Kay has shared a new snapshot featuring his rarely-seen daughter, Phoebe.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV star, 50, uploaded a beaming throwback snap from their recent visit to Wimbledon. Posing for a selfie on Centre Court, the father-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they geared up for a slice of tennis action.

© Instagram Vernon and Phoebe attended the men's singles final on 14 July

For the sporty outing, Vernon looked his usual dapper self in a smart navy T-shirt and cream trousers. He wore his raven locks swept back and accessorised with a pair of classic sunglasses.

Phoebe, 19, meanwhile, looked elegant wearing a floaty white dress complete with spaghetti straps. She wore her golden tresses in voluminous waves and rounded off her SW19 look with a pair of sleek shades.

© Getty Images Vernon and Phoebe at the John Wick 4 premiere in March 2023

Captioning his throwback picture, Vernon wrote: "The joy of centre court. Reflecting back on @wimbledon with @phoebekay___ What a superb day out (in the SMedium T!)."

Vernon's fans and friends couldn't help but draw parallels between Phoebe and her famous mother Tess Daly who is best known for presenting hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

"Beautiful photo of you both. She is so like Tess," wrote one, while a second noted: "I thought it was Tess at first! The double of her Mum!" and a third commented: "She so looks like her Mum!"

© Instagram Tess and Vernon welcomed Phoebe in 2004

Aside from Phoebe, Tess and Vernon are also doting parents to Amber, 15.

The couple tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight and have previously spoken about their desire to keep their daughters firmly grounded.

During a chat with MailOnline, Vernon explained: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development.

"Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be. Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."

© Getty Images The couple exchanged vows in 2003

Elsewhere, the presenter told Giovanna that fatherhood is "100% better" than he could ever have imagined. "It's all a constant work in progress. No day is like yesterday," he said.

"It's always different, there's always something that crops up, there's always something that needs to be said and there's a lot of fun to be had as well."

© Getty Images Their eldest daughter recently flew the nest

It's been a busy year for Phoebe who recently flew the nest and headed to university.

And for mum, Tess, the experience was particularly emotional. "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born," she told us. "I’m her best friend, really. It broke my heart."