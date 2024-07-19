Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere's wife shares joyous family update — 'We did it all together'
American actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Oh, Canada Red Carpet. Cannes (France), May 18, 2024 © Mondadori Portfolio

Richard Gere's wife shares joyous family update — 'We did it all together'

The Pretty Woman star picked up a new hobby with his wife

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Gere revealed a major family achievement that's been a long time coming. Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared that the family had got their hands dirty in a new family project which they were now reaping the rewards from.

The publicist shared a photo of herself crouching amidst a rather impressive vegetable patch as she picked from the greenery in the bright sun. She also shared a photo of the vegetables they had grown, including what looked like, radishes, purple yams, and red onions. 

She captioned the photo: "During the pandemic, we invested our time to create this incredible vegetable garden! We did it all together as a family! #vegetables #huerto #family #openarms."

Indeed, as the pandemic led to people staying at home more often, Alejandra, Richard and their two then-babies decided to spend time together by gardening. It seems their investment paid off as they were blessed with a bountiful harvest of vegetables - and the perfect year-round hobby.

WATCH: Meet Richard Gere's three sons

She geo-tagged New York, to show that the couple had embarked on the project on their 35-acre New York estate which they quietly moved to a few years ago.

Richard Gere with his sons and wife © Instagram
Together, Richard and Alejandra share two kids - five-year-old Alexander, and a four-year-old son. Very little is known about the couple's family, as they tend to avoid the limelight, although the publicist often shares snaps of their children on Instagram with their faces blotted out for privacy reasons.

Richard Gere was celebrated on Father's Day by his wife and kids© Instagram
News of the family's joyous update comes as the couple are set to permanently reside in Spain as of this Autumn, hoping to be closer to Alejandra's family, as she hails from Madrid. 

Richard Gere enjoys a milkshake with his son© Instagram
Richard said of the move: "[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers."

Richard Gere and Homer James Jigme Gere attend the "Oh, Canada" after-party, presented by Veuve Clicquot, at Lucia Cannes by Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images
It'll be his first time living outside of the United States full-time, which he described as a "great adventure", adding that he thought it would be "interesting" for their kids.

"It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain.

Richard also shares son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell, who is reportedly studying cognitive neuroscience and visual art at Brown University. Like his father, Homer shares an interest in acting, having recently started writing and directing "little movies", Richard explained. "He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it."

