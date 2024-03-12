Madonna's kids look so grown up as they attend exclusive star-studded party with no-cameras policy

Madonna is giving her kids a master class on partying among A-Listers, and dressing up as extra as possible for said fêtes.

On Sunday, the "Hung Up" singer, 65, helped celebrate the Oscars and close off awards season in Hollywood by co-hosting the notoriously exclusive social gathering now known as The Party, which has been thrown by her talent manager Guy Oseary for the last 16 years, this time around in partnership with Gucci.

Though the elusive party is known as much for its star-studded attendance as for its strict no-cameras policy, the Desperately Seeking Susan actress later shared a glimpse with fans.

Madonna took to Instagram Monday and posted a round of photos from her opulent night out, starting off with her over-the-top outfit.

For the event, she dazzled in an ornate, blue corset bedecked with rhinestones and sequins, accessorizing with a feather and fur, purple and blue shall plus a Marie Antoinette-esque tall hairdo.

She then shared a photo of herself in the car alongside her eldest son David Banda, 18, who rocked a printed gold jacket and coordinating pants also reminiscent of the Rococo style and French Neoclassical period.

Her daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James, 18, also made an appearance in the photo carousel, posing in a black corset with lace sleeves, a feather bolero jacket and diamond jewelry.

Aside from David and Mercy, Madonna is also a mom to daughter Lourdes, 26, who she shares with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 23, her son with Guy Ritchie, plus 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in 2012 and adopted by their mom aged five.

© Instagram Madonna and her kids went all out with their outfits

"Oscar Party was FUN!" she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding: "Not exactly a night off for a girl [who] needs a night off, but I'm so happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy – Congratulations!"

Madonna included a photo at the end with Cillian himself, who was celebrating his win for Best Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won a total of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

© Instagram Mercy also looked fabulous

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about all the snaps, with one writing: "Looking magnificent," as others followed suit with: "Queen, we are not worthy of you!! Simply mesmerizing in this," and: "Gorgeous!!!" as well as: "ICON."

The party also saw attendance from the likes of Salma Hayek, Robert De Niro, Jodie Turner-Smith, Colman Domingo, Matthew McConaughey, Lenny Kravitz, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, plus reportedly Taylor Swift along with boyfriend Travis Kelce, among others.

