This Morning stars' cute kids: Cat Deeley's lookalike sons, Ben Shephard's teens and Dermot O'Leary's toddler

This Morning has been staple telly viewing in British households since it first launched in 1988 with husband-and-wife team Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan at the helm.

Since then, the popular magazine show has seen Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton take over the famous sofa, with Fern subsequently being replaced by Holly Willoughby.

Now, once again, the ITV1 programme has a new set of hosts: Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard presenting Monday to Thursdays and Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary holding the fort on Fridays and school holidays.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley make This Morning debut

Away from the limelight, each of the four current This Morning hosts have families, some with young children and others now parents to teens and over 18s.

Read on to see the This Morning stars' children…

Cat Deeley's sons

Cat, 47, shot to fame on SMTV Live in 1998, which she co-hosted with Ant and Dec, followed by Fame Academy and Stars In Their Eyes.

At home, Cat is mum to two boys, Milo, eight, and James, five, with her husband of 11 years, comedian Patrick Kielty.

© Instagram Cat Deeley and her sons

Speaking to HELLO! about how she balances her family and professional commitments, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

Ben Shepherd's teenagers

Father-of-two Ben is married to his garden designer wife Annie, whom he wed in 2004, and the couple share sons, Sam, 18, and Jack, 15,

© Instagram Ben and Annie live in London with their two boys

In conversation with close friend Kate Thornton, Ben revealed on her podcast, White Wine Question Time: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

Ben keeps his sons out of the public eye so we rarely hear him discuss them – similar to his co-host Cat, who chooses to block her kids' faces out on social media.

Alison Hammond's adult son

Alison, 45, is mum to a teenage son, Aidan, 19, and the duo live together in the star's hometown of Birmingham.

Loveable host Alison has previously opened up about how she combines being a TV presenter with single parenthood.

© Getty Alison with her son Aidan

She told The Mirror in 2018: "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance."

Dermot O'Leary's little boy

Another This Morning host in favour of family privacy, Dermot, 50, is married to television and film producer Dee Koppang, and they share their three-year-old son, Kasper - and their beloved felines, Toto and Socks!

Dee and Dermot started dating in 2002 after meeting at a TV production company where they both worked. The pair dated for nine years, before Dermot got down on one knee during a trip to New York City.

© Instagram Dermot and Dee share Kaspar

The couple married in September 2012 at a village church in Chiddingstone, Kent and Dermot says that he still finds married life "brilliant".

"She's very smart," the presenter said, adding: "We keep each other sane."

Dee and Dermot welcomed their son during the COVID lockdown of June 2020. Confirming the arrival, Dermot shared: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary. We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."