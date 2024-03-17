This Morning star Ben Shephard's sweetest photos with rarely-seen wife Annie ahead of milestone anniversary

Ben Shephard has been making waves on the small screen in his new role as a presenter on This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

The duo have officially replaced former presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following their departures last year.

© ITV Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley make This Morning debut

Prior to joining ITV's This Morning team, Ben, 49, presented Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid. Bidding a fond farewell to his GMB team, an emotional Ben wrote on social media: "Only seems like yesterday when @susannareid100 and I first sat next to each other at the GMB desk. 10 years have flown by.

"Back on the Southbank we'd often head outside in the sunshine which was always a treat - (as long as the signal worked [crying-laughing emoji]) tech issues aside, the constant has been the laughter."

He finished by adding: "So many memories, so many moments but so many laughs. Thanks for putting up with me, helping me, guiding me and mostly laughing with me. I'll miss you and those moments on air, but know we'll have plenty more off air!"

Away from the spotlight, Ben can be found spending quality time with his wife Annie and their two teenage sons Sam and Jack.

Who is his wife Annie?

The couple met when they were both studying at the University of Birmingham. Nearly a decade after they first started dating, Ben and Annie tied the knot on 24 March 2004 on a private island in Devon near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside his Valentine's Day with wife Annie

She is an avid gardener and a successful interior designer with her own business called The House Editor. Beyond this, she has also worked for the likes of Glamour, Elle and Red. As the couple prepare to celebrate their milestone 20th wedding anniversary this year, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of their sweetest photos together…

Coastal selfie © Instagram In August 2022, Ben celebrated Annie's birthday with a sweet coastal selfie featuring the sparkling sea behind. In honour of her special day, he wrote in his caption: "Ahhh Happy Birthday @mrsannieshephard you've still got it (by it I mean me, and we both know how tiring that is!!)".



Tea for two © Instagram Ben's heartwarming photograph taken in January 2022 was so relatable. Braving the cold, the duo were pictured enjoying a chilly stroll, armed with warm flasks of tea. "It's happened - we've just hit peak middle age," Ben quipped in his caption. "Went for a walk with @mrsannieshephard in the afternoon sunshine, and we took flasks of tea!! So Rock n Roll! #sorrynotsorry".



Golden hour © Instagram The loved-up couple melted hearts in August 2021 when they posed for a romantic sofa selfie. In a rare show of PDA, Annie was pictured with her head gently resting on Ben's shoulder. Heaping praise on his other half, the This Morning host captioned the glowing picture: "Not quite sure how/why she puts up with me but very glad she does! Hopefully this'll make up for the grief I got for posting the hard helmet pic".



Family first © Instagram Ben and Annie kicked off 2021 with a joyful family snapshot featuring their rarely-seen sons Jack and Sam. The family briefly paused for a selfie as they ventured outside for a traditional New Year's Day walk. "Happy New Year!! We've had an official New Year's Eve cobweb blower-outer!" he penned alongside the snap. "All those drinks always seem like such a great idea!!! "The Boys still can't go five yards without kicking, punching, jumping on, tripping or pushing each other or generally brawling, but have to say there's a feeling of optimism about the new year and what's to come. I hope you've been able to smile as the year ends and you have a cracking 2021!"



Sunday strolls © Instagram In the run-up to Christmas in 2019, the close knit family enjoyed a Sunday stroll. In the image, Ben and Annie looked more loved-up than ever as they posed cheek-to-cheek with beaming smiles etched across their faces. In his caption, Ben quipped: "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment. Apparently they're adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! They're right - but won't tell them that".



Birthday tribute © Instagram To mark Annie's birthday in August 2019, Ben delighted fans with a cheery selfie seemingly taken on a boat in sunnier climes. Gushing over his wife, Ben note: "Last throws [sic] of August means it's @mrsannieshephard birthday - (don't ask which one) another year has flown by and somehow she's still putting up with me and the boys, needless to say we are very lucky- and she is incredibly patient!"

